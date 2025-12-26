“You may be ingesting your makeup without realising it”, a cosmetologist warns

Let’s be honest, no one puts on lipstick thinking about eating it for lunch. But the truth is, we consume more of it than we realise. Every sip of coffee that you have or every bit of pizza that you eat, wearing lipstick, you're actually eating most of it. Products such as lipstick, lip gloss, lip balm, and even foundation can easily end up in your mouth during normal daily activities, with lip products being the main culprits.Face products can also contribute indirectly. Makeup on your hands can transfer to food, utensils, or drinks if you touch your face and then eat without washing your hands. Additionally, airborne particles from powders may be inhaled and later swallowed. You're accidentally consuming more makeup than you think(Pexels)

Cosmetologist, Dr Gagan Raina, Medical & Clinical Director at Arisia Skin Clinic, tells HT ShopNow, “Daily use of lipsticks and lip balms can result in 20–40 mg of ingestion, which is not trivial when accumulated over months.”She further says that while most cosmetics are safe when used in small amounts, they are not intended for regular consumption.

What is the most harmful chemical in makeup?

Dr Raina mentions concern about long-term, low-level exposure to certain chemicals in cosmetics. “Small amounts of heavy metals like lead, cadmium, and nickel can build up in the body and may affect the nervous system and hormones," she mentions.

She further clarifies that certain mineral oils can remain in body tissues for a long time, and scientists are still studying their long-term health effects. Some preservatives, such as parabens and BHA/BHT, are also being studied for possible links to hormone disruption and inflammation.

What are the long-term effects of chlorpyrifos exposure?

Dr Raina asserts that while regulated products keep these within permissible limits, repeated ingestion over the years is still a health concern. “The highest risk comes from unregulated or counterfeit products, where contaminant levels are unpredictable and often unsafe,” she mentions.

This does not mean you need to stop wearing makeup altogether. But being mindful can make a difference. Washing your hands before eating, avoiding excessive reapplication of lip products, and choosing high-quality makeup can help reduce unintentional ingestion while allowing you to enjoy makeup safely.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)