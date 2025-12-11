Men’s skincare and grooming in India have evolved: Experts reveal what's driving this shift

Back in time, men’s skincare and grooming options were minimal, typically limited to borrowing a face cream or hair oil from their wife, sister or mother. Over the years, an increasing number of men have begun prioritising self-care and investing in skincare and grooming products for specific needs. This growing interest has led to the rise of a full-fledged industry. Men's skincare is evolving, reflecting a shift towards self-care, with tailored products and routines gaining popularity.(Freepik)

Dermatologist Dr Soma Sarkar tells HT ShopNow, “Earlier, men mostly used only one skincare product from head to toe. But now things are changing. Men have a lot of insights on skincare, self-grooming, and what to do to be physically fit."

This shift is largely driven by the ‘metrosexual’ trend of the late 20th century that normalised self-care for men, says Dr Cherag Bambboat, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Chief Executive Director of Magical Makeovers Pvt. Ltd. “Self-care became an essential part of overall health and personal confidence, and not vanity,” he explains.

Health and hygiene awareness:

Men today are recognising issues like acne, sun damage, and ageing. So, they are trying to work towards their skin concerns, says Dr Bambboat. He feels that skincare is increasingly viewed as preventive healthcare and an integral part of wellness.

Age matters

Dr Sarkar says the younger male generation is much more experimental and would try different things on their body and skin compared to people in their late 40s. “The younger generation likes to do new stuff, which includes any viral therapy or skin trend they see on social media. They would also want a perfect jawline and sharpness on their skin, rather than having a good texture”, she says.

Social media influence:

The new generation is hugely influenced by social media. “Male celebrities, influencers, and even sports personalities are openly discussing and showcasing their grooming routines on social media platforms. This has played a significant role in normalising male beauty practices”, Dr Bambboat says.

Hair care is also integral

Not just skin, but men, no matter what their age, have become very sensitive about their hair care game as well. “They love to do anything they can to keep their hair thick, black, and dense", says Dr Sarkar. “From a young boy to a man in his 50s, everybody wants to have good hair as it also represents the youthfulness and masculine energy, which makes them look younger”, she feels.

Men-centric brands or products

The industry is moving towards gender-neutral branding, personalisation, and a focus on clean, sustainable, and multi-functional products. Brands are now offering specialised, simple, and effective products tailored to men's specific skin needs, often using science-backed or natural ingredients. "Today, makeup for men is also gaining traction, especially concealers and brow kits that offer a natural, ‘no-makeup’ look, with many young men open to using cosmetics in a professional setting", mentions Dr Bambboat.

The market is poised for continued growth, with a focus on holistic wellness and innovative solutions. "There are different shampoos, face washes, body washes, and perfumes specially curated for men, says Dr Sarkar.

Professional appearance matters

“A well-groomed appearance is increasingly linked to professional branding and confidence in the workplace, prompting more men to invest in their appearance”, feels Dr Bambboat.

Dr Sarkar agrees, saying, “Men have started to take care of small things, which include their looks, style, and appearance.”

Both experts feel that skincare was never about gender. Men and women both should pay attention to their skin. Dr Bambboat concludes by saying that the rigid stereotypes of masculinity are fading, allowing men to feel more comfortable exploring self-expression and self-care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.