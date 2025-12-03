Rakul Preet Singh believes in ghar ke nuskhe, says she uses banana, besan and kaccha doodh as DIY skincare hacks

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's radiant, glass-like skin is hard to miss. Whether she is at home relaxing or busy shooting in the sun, Rakul has shown through her social media presence that she prefers keeping her skincare rituals simple and rooted in tradition. She turns to humble fruits and kitchen staples to give her skin a feel-good factor. In a latest interview, she has revealed how she transforms simple ingredients like bananas, honey, lemon juice, tomato or potato juice, malai and yoghurt into potent, budget-friendly beauty remedies. Check out these DIY skincare hacks by actor Rakul Preet Singh(Instagram)

Asked about her skincare routine, Rakul tells Karishma Mehta in an interview: “Ghar ke nuskhe… Haldi, besan, banana mask… Everything is for the different way that your skin is feeling. If it's dry, I use a banana mask. If it's oily, haldi, besan and kaccha doodh. I use tomato for detan. Whenever I am on an outdoor shoot, I cut a tomato and use it on my face. I've seen this from my mom. Whatever fruit she used to be eating, she used to use on her skin. She would use the papaya skin after eating papaya, and banana skin after eating one. I've seen her do all of this, so that's where I get it from."

Rakul Preet Singh's DIY skincare hacks

In Rakul Preet's view, skincare does not need to be complicated or expensive. With a few minutes and a few ingredients, a fresh, dewy glow can be yours. We dug up some of the actor's favourite DIY skincare hacks for you to try. But be sure to do a patch test before you use these, and be mindful of any skin condition you may have.

Besan, Yoghurt, and Turmeric: The actor's personal favourite

Rakul loves this simple skincare hack for smooth and glowing skin.

How to make the mask:

Add besan to a clean bowl

Mix in yoghurt and whisk until smooth

Add a pinch of turmeric, mix well

Apply evenly on face and neck using clean fingers or brush

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it with lukewarm water by gently massaging it in circular motion.

Rakul recommends adding half a lemon juice to the mixture if your skin feels oily. Moreover, for dry skin, she recommends adding some honey to it.

Banana, Yoghurt, and Honey: The classic hydration mask

This DIY face mask recommended by Rakul Preet Singh is for people with dry skin. Rakul says that this face mask instantly hydrates and softens dry skin while also adding a dose of nourishment.

How to make the mask:

Mash the banana thoroughly in a clean bowl until smooth and lump-free

Add yoghurt and mix well to form a creamy paste

Add honey and stir until everything is blended evenly.

Optional: Add 1–2 drops of lemon juice for extra glow.

Using clean fingers or a soft brush, apply the mask evenly over your face and neck. Avoid the delicate area around your eyes. Let the mask sit for 15–20 minutes, or until it starts to dry slightly. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Tomato or Potato Juice — Natural De-tan

Rakul uses this trick whenever she feels tanned. She says she applies tomato slices, especially when she is shooting outdoors, to prevent her skin from getting tanned. Tomato or potato juice helps brighten skin, even out tone and remove tan, without harsh chemicals. This hack is best for tanned skin, uneven tone or after prolonged sun exposure.

How to use:

Use fresh tomato juice or potato juice

Soak a cotton pad or ball in the juice

Gently dab (don’t rub hard) over face (where tan or uneven tone is visible)

Leave for ~10–15 minutes (or until it absorbs), then rinse off or wash face.

Ice water splash-For post-sun or pollution stress

The only thing that Rakul feels can de-puff her skin is an early morning cold water or ice water splash. Rakul says that this hack works wonders and wakes her skin up when she is feeling too tired.

Papaya face mask: For gentle exfoliation

Papaya is another fruit that Rakul feels can work great on your skin. In fact, she says that every fruit that you eat can be applied to your skin! Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps gently exfoliate skin by removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores.

How to use:

Peel and mash the ripe papaya in a clean bowl until smooth (or blend if you want a finer paste).

Add honey, and milk or yoghurt. Mix well to get a lump‑free, spreadable paste.

Gently cleanse your face and pat dry.

Apply the mask evenly on your face (and neck if you like).

Leave for 15–20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water. Follow with a moisturiser.

Rakul says, for extra brightening, you can even add a few drops of lemon juice to this face mask as well.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

