How to ace a dewy makeup look: A step-by-step guide to radiant, fresh-faced glow

Dewy makeup has become one of the most sought-after beauty looks in recent years. It is fresh, youthful, and radiant look gives the impression of healthy, well-hydrated skin. Although doing dewy makeup appears effortless, achieving a luminous finish requires the right combination of skincare, perfect products, and application techniques. Whether you want a subtle, everyday glow or a high-shine, editorial finish, here’s a complete guide to mastering dewy makeup. Get dewy makeup look with these tips(AI-Generated)

How to get dewy makeup look

Follow these skincare steps to get glowing skin, followed by dewy makeup tips:

1. Start with skin prep:

A dewy look begins long before makeup touches your face. The key is creating a smooth, hydrated base to add that glowy touch. According to dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder and Medical Director of Yavana Skin and Hair Clinic, “Achieving dewy, glowing skin requires a focused and well-planned skincare approach. Start by identifying your skin concerns and consulting a dermatologist to build a simple yet effective routine that includes a cleanser, chemical exfoliant, targeted serums, and sunscreen. These products can be customised based on your skin’s needs.”

Cleanse gently: Use a non-stripping cleanser to avoid drying out your skin. Dewy makeup sits best on supple skin, not tight or over-cleansed skin.

Exfoliate regularly: Dullness is often caused by dead skin buildup. A gentle chemical exfoliant—like lactic acid or a mild AHA—removes that layer and reveals fresher skin beneath. Avoid harsh scrubs that can cause irritation, which can disrupt a luminous finish.

Hydrate deeply: Use a hydrating serum with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or niacinamide to plump the skin. Follow with a moisturiser that suits your skin type. Even oily skin needs moisture for a dewy look; choose a lightweight gel formula if you’re prone to shine.

Apply a natural-finish sunscreen: Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is non-negotiable. Opt for a dewy or satin-finish sunscreen to enhance your glow instead of mattifying it.

2. Use primer for glow

Primers help makeup apply more smoothly and also influence the finish. For a dewy look, select a radiance-boosting primer with light-reflecting particles or hydrating ingredients. Apply a primer to the high points of your face, the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the chin, to enhance the natural glow.

If you have combination skin, you can use two primers: a hydrating primer on dry areas and a mattifying one on the T-zone to prevent excessive shine.

3. Choose the right foundation

The foundation you pick will make or break the dewy look. Heavy, matte formulas tend to emphasise texture and dryness, while light, hydrating bases give the skin a natural sheen.

Opt for these types of products:

A tinted moisturiser for a barely-there glow

Skin tints for sheer, breathable coverage

Dewy-finish foundations with light-reflecting ingredients

Apply foundation with a damp sponge or fingers; both techniques help the product melt seamlessly into the skin. For the most radiant finish, avoid heavy powdering; embrace the skin’s natural sheen.

4. Conceal strategically

Instead of covering your entire face, conceal only where needed: under the eyes, around the nose, or over blemishes. Use a creamy, hydrating concealer rather than a matte one. Blend well so it appears seamless and skin-like. This targeted approach keeps the complexion looking fresh instead of overdone.

5. Liquid and cream products are your best friends

Dewy makeup is all about products that enhance your skin’s natural luminosity. Powder products can dull the sheen, so opt for cream or liquid formulas.

Cream blush: Choose shades that mimic a natural flush—soft pinks, peaches, and warm corals. Apply to the apples of your cheeks and blend upward toward the temples.

Cream bronzer or contour: Look for balmy or gel-cream formulas that add warmth without texture. Apply lightly and blend to avoid harsh lines.

Liquid highlighter: Focus on the high points: cheekbones, brow bone, Cupid’s bow, and the bridge of the nose. For a subtle glow, mix a drop into your foundation or moisturiser.

6. Minimal Powder

While the goal is to glow, you don’t want to look greasy. Instead of dusting powder all over, apply a small amount only where needed. Apply it around the nose, under the eyes, and at the centre of the forehead. Use a finely milled, translucent powder and a light hand. The goal is to control shine, not eliminate the dewy effect.

7. Set with a dewy mist

Finish your makeup with a hydrating setting spray. These mists lock in makeup while boosting radiance. They prevent powder from looking cakey and help all layers melt together.

At the end, dewy makeup celebrates natural skin; hydrated, luminous, and full of life. With the right prep, glowing base products, and thoughtful finishing touches, you can achieve the radiant look, whether for everyday wear or a special event. Focus on hydration, choose creamy formulas, and remember: glow comes from within, and makeup simply enhances it.

Beyond makeup: Lifestyle tips for dewy skin

Apart from these makeup tips, Dr Agarwal adds that in-clinic dermatological treatments can help address deeper concerns and improve overall skin tone and texture. She suggests a healthy diet, going to bed early, and drinking enough water every day. Staying hydrated supports liver function and helps regulate hormones.

She also recommends incorporating regular exercise and stress-relieving practices into your routine. “One of the simplest ways to boost your natural glow is through proper breathing and mindfulness. Meditation and yoga poses like Pranayama and Anulom Vilom help improve blood circulation and reduce stress.”

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

