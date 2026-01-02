Face creams: 8 luxurious picks to give your skin the right hydration and glow

Luxurious face creams for that supple and soft glow(Adobe Stock)

If your skin feels stretched and itchy during winter, it is lacking hydration. In this view, your skin needs a face cream that not only hydrates your skin but also helps it to restore its glow. These hydrating face creams are enriched with hydrating and nourishing ingredients that give your skin a soft and supple glow without making your skin feel dry and itchy.

To help combat this issue, here is a list of 8 top-rated luxurious face creams for you:

Top 8 luxurious face creams

Snail Miin Repair All-In-One Moisturizing Cream deeply hydrates, repairs, and strengthens the skin barrier using snail mucin and nourishing botanicals. This lightweight yet intensive cream improves texture, boosts elasticity, and supports skin renewal for a healthy glow. Ideal for dull or damaged skin, it absorbs quickly without greasiness. Customers frequently praise its visible repair benefits, smoother skin feel, and long-lasting hydration, making it a trusted daily moisturiser for all skin types.

Mirabelle Hyaluronic + Collagen All-In-One Moisturizing Cream delivers intense hydration and firming care in one step. Powered by hyaluronic acid and collagen, it plumps skin, smooths fine lines, and enhances elasticity. The non-sticky formula suits daily use and works well under makeup. Customers love its refreshing texture, instant moisture boost, and youthful glow, often noting softer, bouncier skin with consistent use.

Blue Nectar Shata Dhauta Ghrita Face Cream blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern skincare. Made using 100-times-washed ghee, it deeply nourishes, repairs dryness, and restores skin softness. This natural cream calms sensitive skin and improves radiance without harsh chemicals. Customers consistently highlight its luxurious feel, visible glow, and effectiveness on dry or irritated skin, making it a favourite for holistic skincare lovers.

Numour Collagen Bombshell is a powerful anti-ageing face cream designed to boost firmness and hydration. Enriched with collagen and skin-loving actives, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines while improving skin elasticity. The rich yet fast-absorbing formula leaves skin smooth and radiant. Customers frequently report firmer skin, improved texture, and a noticeable glow, calling it a must-have for youthful-looking skin.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Cream brightens and strengthens the skin barrier with rice extracts and ceramides. This deeply moisturising formula helps even out skin tone, lock in hydration, and protect against moisture loss. Suitable for daily use, it leaves skin soft and supple. Customers love its gentle formula, glowing finish, and long-lasting moisture, especially for dry and combination skin.

Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream delivers deep hydration and nourishment inspired by traditional Korean skincare. Infused with rice bran water, ginseng, and niacinamide, it improves skin texture, radiance, and balance. The cream provides a dewy finish without heaviness. Customers consistently praise its glow-enhancing effect, elegant texture, and ability to keep skin hydrated and healthy throughout the day.

The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Cream helps improve skin firmness and elasticity with antioxidant-rich pomegranate and collagen. This nourishing cream revitalises tired skin while reducing the look of fine lines. The smooth formula absorbs easily, leaving skin plump and radiant. Customers appreciate its anti-ageing benefits, pleasant texture, and noticeable improvement in skin bounce and softness.

Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Day Cream is a luxurious Ayurvedic moisturiser formulated with 24K gold, saffron, and herbal extracts. It deeply hydrates, enhances natural radiance, and supports skin renewal. Ideal for daytime use, it leaves skin luminous and smooth. Customers often highlight its premium feel, visible glow, and lasting hydration, making it a bestselling choice for radiant skin.

Similar stories for you:

8 top-rated long-lasting lip glosses for those soft and shimmery lips

Long-lasting matte lipsticks: Top 8 picks that are perfect for a glam look

Lip balm for winter: 8 top-rated options for supple and soft lips in the cold weather

8 top-rated curl creams to give your soft curls the right bounce and definition

FAQ for Face Creams What does a face cream do? Face creams hydrate the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and address concerns like dryness, ageing, or dullness.

How often should I use face cream? Most face creams can be used twice daily—morning and night—for best results.

Can face cream be used under makeup? Yes, most face creams work well as a moisturising base under makeup.

How do I choose the right face cream for my skin type? Choose lightweight gels for oily skin, rich creams for dry skin, and gentle formulations for sensitive skin.

At what age should I start using face cream? Face creams can be used at any age to maintain hydration and protect skin health.

Can face cream help with anti-ageing? Yes, creams with collagen, antioxidants, or peptides help reduce fine lines and improve elasticity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.