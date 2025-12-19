8 top-rated long-lasting lip glosses for those soft and shimmery lips

Lip gloss transforms your lips completely, adding shine and giving a nourished look to your lips.Unlike traditional glosses that fade quickly or feel sticky, modern formulas are designed to deliver high-impact shine while staying comfortable on the lips for hours. Most of the lip glosses are infused with a tint, so you don't really have to apply lipstick as well. Infused with nourishing ingredients such as oils, vitamins, and hydrating polymers, these glosses help keep lips smooth, soft, and healthy-looking throughout the day.

So, if you're looking to buy a long-lasting lip gloss, here are our top 8 picks

MARS Candylicious Sheer Lip Gloss delivers lightweight shine with a candy-inspired tint that enhances natural lips instantly. The non-sticky formula glides smoothly, hydrates comfortably, and adds a fresh, youthful glow suitable for daily wear. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, it keeps lips soft while offering sheer, buildable color. Customers love the sweet fragrance, smooth texture, and glossy finish, often noting improved lip comfort and an effortless, polished look throughout the day, making it a favorite among beginners and gloss lovers everywhere.

MILA BEAUTÉ Gloss Girl Lip Gloss creates high-shine lips with a smooth, cushiony feel and flattering pigments. The formula feels lightweight, never sticky, and enhances lips with a plump-looking finish. Infused with nourishing elements, it supports softness and comfort all day. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting shine, trendy shades, and easy application, sharing that it elevates everyday makeup while keeping lips hydrated, glossy, and confidently beautiful. Many users recommend it for parties, workdays, and casual outings without reapplication hassles daily.

Dot & Key Gloss Boss Brightening Lip Balm combines glossy shine with balm-like care for healthier-looking lips. The formula brightens dull lips, locks in moisture, and feels soothing without heaviness. Packed with skin-loving actives, it supports softness and natural color over time. Customers appreciate the subtle tint, comfortable wear, and visible hydration, often mentioning reduced dryness, smoother texture, and a fresh, nourished look after regular use. Many reviewers say it replaces lip balm and gloss effortlessly for daily minimal routines.

Maybelline New York Smooth And Non-sticky Lifter Gloss delivers intense shine with a comfortable, plush feel. Powered by hyaluronic acid, it visibly smooths lips while enhancing fullness. The oversized applicator coats evenly for instant impact. Customers consistently highlight its non-sticky texture, hydrating wear, and premium shine, reporting softer lips and a polished finish that lasts for hours without feeling heavy or tacky. Many users call it a luxury gloss at an accessible price point for everyday glam looks and comfort.

FACESCANADA Beyond Shine Lip Gloss offers mirror-like shine with vibrant color payoff and smooth application. The lightweight formula enhances lips without stickiness, making it ideal for long wear. Designed to add dimension, it complements both minimal and bold looks. Customers applaud the glossy intensity, comfortable feel, and shade variety, frequently sharing that it boosts confidence, photographs beautifully, and maintains a fresh, luscious finish. Many reviewers note minimal touch-ups and reliable performance during busy days or special events alike daily wear.

e.l.f. Lip Lacquer Nourishing Non-Sticky Ultra-Shine Lip Gloss delivers glassy shine with a lightweight, comfortable feel. Infused with vitamins, it conditions lips while enhancing natural beauty. The smooth applicator ensures even coverage without mess. Customers love its affordability, non-sticky texture, and impressive shine, often commenting that it rivals high-end glosses while keeping lips soft, glossy, and healthy-looking. Many users recommend it for beginners, students, and everyday makeup routines because of reliable results and easy reapplication throughout the day without fuss.

Just Herbs Serum Infused Lip Gloss blends botanical care with modern shine for nourished, glossy lips. The serum-like texture hydrates deeply, supports softness, and enhances natural lip tone. Crafted with herbal ingredients, it feels soothing and lightweight. Customers appreciate the clean formulation, comfortable wear, and subtle shine, often reporting healthier-looking lips, reduced dryness, and a naturally radiant finish with continued use. Many reviewers value its gentle feel for sensitive lips daily and minimalist beauty routines across seasons year-round comfort assured.

Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss delivers classic shine with a lightweight, cushiony formula that feels luxurious. Enriched with agave, moringa oil, and cupuaçu butter, it hydrates and smooths lips instantly. The applicator glides effortlessly for even coverage. Customers rave about the creamy texture, rich shades, and lasting comfort, noting softer lips and a beautifully glossy finish. Many users say it feels nourishing, non-sticky, and perfect for daily wear with minimal touch-ups and reliable shine throughout busy schedules effortlessly maintained always.

Similar articles for you:

8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

Lip and cheek tints: Top 8 options that keep your lips soft and add a rosy glow

8 top-rated lip glosses that smooth, plump, and transform your lips in seconds

Lipstick shades as per your skin tone: Choosing a shade that celebrates every skin tone

FAQ: Lip Gloss What does lip gloss do? Lip gloss adds shine, enhances lip appearance, and can provide hydration or subtle color depending on the formula.

Is lip gloss sticky? Modern lip glosses are designed to be non-sticky or lightweight, offering comfortable wear throughout the day.

Can I wear lip gloss daily? Yes, lip gloss is suitable for daily use, especially nourishing or balm-infused formulas that keep lips moisturized.

Does lip gloss dry out lips? Quality lip glosses with hydrating ingredients help prevent dryness rather than cause it.

How long does lip gloss last? Wear time varies by formula, but most glosses last a few hours and may require reapplication after eating or drinking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.