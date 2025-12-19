8 top-rated long-lasting lip glosses for those soft and shimmery lips
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 01:56 pm IST
Lip glosses are perfect for giving your lips that sheen and glow. If you're looking to buy lip glosses, here are top 8 picks for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MARS Candylicious Sheer Lip Gloss for Women | Hydrating & High Shine | Lightweight | Non-Sticky | Enriched with Vitamin-E, Hyaluronic Acid & Avocado Ester (4.0ml) (08-CHERRY COLA) View Details
|
₹219
|
|
|
MILA BEAUTÉ Gloss Girl Lip Gloss|Enriched With Mango Seed Butter & Hyaluronic Acid|Light Weight & Non-Sticky Formula|Gives Fuller-Lip Effect & Extra Hydration|High Shine Finish-Thats Me, 2.8 Ml View Details
|
₹186
|
|
|
Dot & Key Gloss Boss Brightening Lip Balm Vitamin C + E SPF 50+ Watermelon Cool 12g View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Smooth And Non-sticky Lifter Gloss - Topaz | Tinted Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid for Hydrated & Plump Lips | Non-Sticky application | Long-lasting Fuller & Lifted Look | 5.4ml View Details
|
₹512
|
|
|
FACESCANADA Beyond Shine Lip Gloss - Baebe 03, 3.8Ml | Lightweight Non-Sticky Luxurious Texture For Glossy Lips | Instant Shine | Fuller, Supple & Plump Lips | 24Hr Hydration View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
e.l.f. Lip Lacquer, Nourishing, Non-Sticky Ultra-Shine Lip Gloss With Sheer Color, Infused With Vitamins A & E, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Whisper Pink View Details
|
₹390
|
|
|
Just Herbs Serum Infused Lip Gloss for Women, Lighweight Non-Sticky High Glossy Moisturizing and Hydrating Lip Gloss 3 ml (Glimmery Cocoa) View Details
|
₹176
|
|
|
Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss, Non-Sticky, High Shine Glossy Finish, Lightweight Moisture Enriched With Agave, Moringa Oil Capuacu Butter - Rose Quartz View Details
|
₹483.02
|
|
View More Products