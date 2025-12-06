Lip and cheek tints: Top 8 options that keep your lips soft and add a rosy glow
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 11:00 am IST
One makeup product that you must have in your makeup arsenal is a lip and cheek tint that nourishes your lips and also add a rosy flush to your cheeks.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Earth Rhythm Lip & Cheek Tint – 10 Hour Wear, 100% Plant-Based Pigments, No Silicones, No Mineral Oil - Brandy View Details
₹399
|
ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Luminous Lip & Cheek Tint| Long Lasting, Waterproof, Smudgeproof |Korean Makeup|Shade-05,Grapefruit Ade-9gm View Details
₹383
|
INSIGHT Lip and Cheek Tint - Irish Cream (3 g) Matte Finish | Enriched with Vitamin E for Nourishment | Long-Wearing | Multipurpose Tint for Lips & Cheeks | Lightweight Formula, Smooth Application | Suitable for All Skin Types View Details
₹109
|
MARS Lip & Cheek Tint for Bold Pop Color (2.8 gm) (01-Dusty Rose - Trust Your Heart) | Demi Matte Finish | Dual Function | Buildable High Pigmentation | Long-Lasting Color | Weightless Wear View Details
₹278
|
Swiss Beauty 3-in-1 Cream NTint for Lips,eyes and cheeks| Long lasting and easily blendable | With Jojoba oil and Glycerine | Shade - Fruity Fig, 8Gm| View Details
₹197
|
Mamaearth Nourishing Natural Lip Cheek & Eye Tint with Vitamin C & Rose- 03 Rose Pink- 4 g View Details
₹238
|
aegte Organics Beetroot Lip & Cheek Tint Balm For Women 100% Organic & Helps Lighten Dark Lips Edible Formulation Helps Nourish & Hydrate Dry Chapped Lips (5 Grm),red View Details
₹449
|
DAUGHTER EARTH Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint | Matte Natural Blush for Women | Lip Tint with Vitamin E | Nourishing Cheek Tint, 4.5g - Original Pink View Details
₹645
|
