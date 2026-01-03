Why does hair fall suddenly increase after 30? Dermatologists explain link between hormones, stress and lifestyle

Dealing with hair loss, particularly at a young age, can be very frustrating. Imagine being in your 30s and witnessing signs of hair thinning and baldness. Causes of hair fall increased after 30s: A dermatologist explains(Shutterstock)

What causes hair loss?

Dr Harkanwal Sekhon, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor at Kaya Limited, tells Health Shots. “Hair loss in your 30s is more common than you think. Several factors contribute significantly to hair thinning, including stress, genetics, hormonal changes, and lifestyle choices."

Stress:

Stress plays a crucial role in your life. “Life in your 30s is often marked by juggling career, family, and personal growth, which can increase stress and lead to hair concerns, lowering the supply of nutrients to your hair follicles by raising cortisol levels, a stress hormone.”, says Dr Sekhon. This impacts your gut health and affects how well you absorb nutrients, particularly iron and B vitamins. “Stress weakens roots by causing micro-inflammation on the scalp, interfering with your sleep cycle, which is when hair growth and repair actually take place", mentions Dr Sekhon.

He also states that stress literally creates a biological environment that makes it more difficult for your hair to grow and more likely for it to fall out. “It can cause some people's scalp muscles to contract, which lowers the blood supply to the follicles, increasing hair fall”.

Hormones:

Hormones are another crucial contributor to your hair health. “They provide the right environment for hair to thrive. The biggest offenders of hair fall are when Progesterone and estrogen levels are declining”, Dr Sekhon states.

An increase in the stress hormone cortisol means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to hormonal hair loss.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle decisions have an additional impact on hair health. According to Dr Sekhon, “Hair follicles can be deprived of vital nutrients and oxygen by irregular sleep patterns, poor diet, crash dieting, smoking, excessive coffee, and inactivity.” He further states that hair loss in individuals in their 30s is often associated with iron, protein, vitamin D, and B vitamin deficiencies. Furthermore, heat treatments, frequent colouring, and excessive styling can weaken hair shafts, giving the appearance of thinner, more delicate hair.

Genetics:

Genetics cannot be disregarded when it comes to hair thinning. “In the 30s, symptoms may become apparent if early hair thinning or pattern hair loss runs in the family”, Dr Sekhon says. He further notes that stress and lifestyle variables frequently quicken the process, even though heredity sets the scene.

How to deal with hair thinning?

It's critical to treat hair thinning as soon as the signs become apparent. As per Dr Sekhon, “Start with a nutritious diet to provide the proper nutrients to your hair follicles. Oil and gently massage your hair at least twice a week”.

“Remember to address stress before it manifests on your scalp”, he says, while emphasising physical activity like yoga or stretching before bed to control cortisol levels.

These lifestyle changes can safeguard hair health, you should contact a dermatologist if you do not get the desired results. Dr Sekhon says, “Medical, dietary, and other interventions like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and exosome therapy can help slow hair loss, strengthen existing hair follicles, and stimulate natural regrowth”.

When combined with proper nutrition, stress management, and consistent scalp care, these treatments support long-term hair health.

Similar articles for you:

From skinimalism to smart skincare: Dermatologists predict the biggest skincare trends of 2026

Dandruff is not just about poor hygiene: Experts explain its link with scalp infections, diet, and overall health

Protecting your hair in an era of rising pollution: An expert says, if left unaddressed, it may cause hair thinning

Travel-friendly skincare for destination weddings: Keep these skincare essentials in your vanity to stay forever wedding ready

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.