Dermatologists suggest 5 oils for hair fall control and hair growth: Find top picks from Amazon India

ByShivangi Jamwal
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 04:02 pm IST

Five oils recommended by a dermatologist to help control hair fall, improve scalp balance, and strengthen roots with regular use.

Parachute Coconut Oil 600 ml - Bottle View Details checkDetails

₹329

GET THIS

Max Care Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed) 250ML View Details checkDetails

₹265

GET THIS

Soulflower Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil 225ml | Clinically Proven for Hair Growth, Shine, Damage Repair, Frizz Control, Body Massage | 100% Pure, Ecocert Organic Certified, No Mineral Oil View Details checkDetails

₹270.87

GET THIS

Organix Mantra Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control and Nourishment, Skin Care | 100% Pure, Natural, Undiluted | 15ml View Details checkDetails

₹285

GET THIS

Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Controls Hair Fall, Promotes New Hair Growth | Hair Strengthening Treatment for Healthy Nourished Hair | 198 ml View Details checkDetails

₹303

GET THIS

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth, Pre-Diluted Scalp Oil, Stimulates Growth, Strengthens Dry and Damaged Strands, Nourishes Split Ends, Colour Safe, For All Hair Types, Vegan, 150 ml View Details checkDetails

Naturalis Tea Tree Oil for Hair, Acne, Pimples and Scar View Details checkDetails

Exotic Aromas Tea Tree Oil, Essential Oil for Skin, Hair, Face, Acne Care, 100% Pure & Natural (15Ml + 15Ml) Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹298

Organix Mantra Tea Tree Oil for Skin, Fuller Hair & Healthy Toenails - 100% Pure Natural & Steam Distilled Oil - 15ML View Details checkDetails

₹285

Rey Naturals Cold Pressed Castor Oil, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹189

UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹114.59

Mamaearth Castor Oil with 100% Pure Cold Pressed Castor Oil For Skin, Hair & Nails - 150 ml | Hydrates & Nourishes Skin | Promotes Hair Growth & Strengthens Hair | Strengthens Nails | Eyebrow & Eyelash Growth View Details checkDetails

₹210

WishCare Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair, Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade 200ml View Details checkDetails

Hamdard RAUGHAN-E-BADAM SHIREEN Sweet Almond Oil for Body, Skin & Hair | 100ml | Natural Almond Oil | Helps Enhance Memory | Helps Relieve Constipation | Helps Build Stronger Muscles | Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹425

Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, 625ml, Light & Non-Sticky with 6X Vitamin E for 2X Hair fall Reduction View Details checkDetails

₹312

INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Cold Pressed Almond Oil for Soft & Shiny Hair, Glowing Skin, Hair Damage Protection, Pure Roghan Badam Oil (Tail) for Baby Massage - 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹180

If you’ve been noticing extra strands on your brush or on the floor, it may be frustrating. Maintaining healthy hair habits may help you control hair fall and boost hair growth. One of these is to oil your hair regularly. But do you often get confused about which oil to use?

Dermat-approved oils that help reduce hairfall keeping your scalp well-maintained.(Adobe stock )
Most people try multiple oils before finding one that actually helps, and it’s easy to end up unsure about what truly supports hair fall control. That’s why guidance from a dermatologist brings so much clarity. It cuts through the guesswork and points you toward options that support both scalp comfort and root strength.

Dermatologist Dr Ridhima Arora of Malik Radix Healthcare Pvt Ltd, tells Health Shots, “While oils alone cannot reverse hormonal or medical causes of hair loss, the right oils can improve scalp health, reduce breakage, and support stronger hair growth over time.

To make the selection easier, we paired Dr Arora’s evidence-backed advice with product picks from Amazon India. Each product was chosen based on clear criteria: strong user ratings, steady positive feedback regarding hair fall support and scalp comfort, and insights from my personal experience.

Best oils for hair fall and hair growth:

Hair oiling boosts blood circulation in the scalp, which enhances hair growth. Use the following oils to control hair fall and boost hair health:

Coconut oil: Deep penetrator for breakage control

Coconut oil stands out because of its lauric acid content, which has a small molecular size that enters the hair shaft more effectively than many other oils. This helps reduce protein loss, a key reason strands weaken over time. By limiting protein loss, it supports stronger strands that are less likely to snap, making it especially helpful for dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair.

How to use?

Apply a small amount to the scalp and along the lengths. Leave it on for 30–45 minutes, then wash with a gentle shampoo. Avoid leaving coconut oil on overnight, especially if you are prone to acne or tend to get dandruff.

Top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

1.

Parachute Coconut Oil 600 ml - Bottle
2.

Max Care Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed) 250ML
3.

Soulflower Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil 225ml | Clinically Proven for Hair Growth, Shine, Damage Repair, Frizz Control, Body Massage | 100% Pure, Ecocert Organic Certified, No Mineral Oil
Rosemary oil: Circulatory stimulator

Rosemary oil is gaining attention for its potential to support the hair follicle. Early research suggests that it may help stimulate follicles and improve blood circulation in the scalp.

Some studies show promising results in cases of mild thinning and early pattern hair loss. Supporting the follicle directly may help address the early-stage cause of certain types of hair loss. For scalp health, its key role is to support improved circulation, which helps deliver nutrients more effectively to the follicles.

How to use?

Always dilute 3–4 drops in a carrier oil such as coconut oil or almond oil. Gently massage the scalp once or twice a week for optimal results.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

4.

Organix Mantra Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control and Nourishment, Skin Care | 100% Pure, Natural, Undiluted | 15ml
5.

Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Controls Hair Fall, Promotes New Hair Growth | Hair Strengthening Treatment for Healthy Nourished Hair | 198 ml
6.

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth, Pre-Diluted Scalp Oil, Stimulates Growth, Strengthens Dry and Damaged Strands, Nourishes Split Ends, Colour Safe, For All Hair Types, Vegan, 150 ml
Tea tree oil: Scalp cleanser and fungal fighter

Tea tree oil is valued for its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, making it effective against dandruff, itch, and scalp buildup that can contribute to hair fall.

Keeping the scalp cleaner and healthier helps prevent hair shedding caused by inflammation or mild infections. Its primary function is to create a balanced scalp environment. A clean, well-maintained scalp provides the foundation for stronger, healthier hair growth.

How to use?

Never apply tea tree oil directly. Mix 2–3 drops in a carrier oil and gently massage onto the scalp only. Leave for 15–20 minutes before washing off.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

7.

Naturalis Tea Tree Oil for Hair, Acne, Pimples and Scar
8.

Exotic Aromas Tea Tree Oil, Essential Oil for Skin, Hair, Face, Acne Care, 100% Pure & Natural (15Ml + 15Ml) Pack of 2
9.

Organix Mantra Tea Tree Oil for Skin, Fuller Hair & Healthy Toenails - 100% Pure Natural & Steam Distilled Oil - 15ML
Castor Oil: Richer, thicker for density

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which helps maintain hair moisture and adds the appearance of thickness by coating and gently swelling the hair shaft.

While it doesn’t stop shedding, it enhances the perceived density and strength of existing hair, making strands look fuller and healthier. When used correctly, castor oil delivers nourishing fatty acids that support scalp health without clogging follicles, helping maintain a balanced and hydrated scalp environment.

How to use?

Thick consistency, mix castor oil with a lighter oil to make it easier to spread. Apply mainly to the scalp, avoiding heavy coating of the hair strands.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

10.

Rey Naturals Cold Pressed Castor Oil, 200ml
11.

UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 100ml
12.

Mamaearth Castor Oil with 100% Pure Cold Pressed Castor Oil For Skin, Hair & Nails - 150 ml | Hydrates & Nourishes Skin | Promotes Hair Growth & Strengthens Hair | Strengthens Nails | Eyebrow & Eyelash Growth
13.

WishCare Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair, Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade 200ml
Almond Oil: Moisture and shine booster

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, which work to soften, smooth, and nourish both scalp and hair strands.

It is especially beneficial for hair that is frizzy, rough, or prone to tangling. Reducing mechanical breakage caused by dryness or knots helps keep strands stronger and healthier. Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting the scalp and hair from oxidative stress and supporting a healthier environment for growth.

How to use?

Take a small amount of almond oil and gently massage it into the scalp and along the hair lengths once or twice a week for hydration and shine.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

14.

Hamdard RAUGHAN-E-BADAM SHIREEN Sweet Almond Oil for Body, Skin & Hair | 100ml | Natural Almond Oil | Helps Enhance Memory | Helps Relieve Constipation | Helps Build Stronger Muscles | Pack of 1
15.

Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, 625ml, Light & Non-Sticky with 6X Vitamin E for 2X Hair fall Reduction
16.

INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Cold Pressed Almond Oil for Soft & Shiny Hair, Glowing Skin, Hair Damage Protection, Pure Roghan Badam Oil (Tail) for Baby Massage - 100ml
Dr Arora sums it up simply: “Less is more. The oil should be a source of nourishment, not a clogging agent.” Use oils regularly alongside balanced care, steady routines, and medical support when needed for long-term scalp health.

  • Can these oils stop hairfall completely?

    No. Oils cannot fix hormonal or medical causes of hair loss. They mainly support scalp comfort, reduce breakage, and strengthen existing strands.

  • How often should I apply these oils for best results?

    Most dermat experts suggest once or twice a week, depending on your scalp type and tolerance.

  • Is it safe to leave oil on overnight?

    Not always. If you are acne-prone or tend to get dandruff, avoid overnight application, as it may worsen buildup or irritation.

  • Can I mix two oils together?

    Yes. Many people mix a lighter oil with a thicker one for easier spreadability, as long as your scalp reacts well to the combination.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

