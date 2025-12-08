Dermatologists suggest 5 oils for hair fall control and hair growth: Find top picks from Amazon India

If you’ve been noticing extra strands on your brush or on the floor, it may be frustrating. Maintaining healthy hair habits may help you control hair fall and boost hair growth. One of these is to oil your hair regularly. But do you often get confused about which oil to use? Dermat-approved oils that help reduce hairfall keeping your scalp well-maintained.(Adobe stock )

Most people try multiple oils before finding one that actually helps, and it’s easy to end up unsure about what truly supports hair fall control. That’s why guidance from a dermatologist brings so much clarity. It cuts through the guesswork and points you toward options that support both scalp comfort and root strength.

Dermatologist Dr Ridhima Arora of Malik Radix Healthcare Pvt Ltd, tells Health Shots, “While oils alone cannot reverse hormonal or medical causes of hair loss, the right oils can improve scalp health, reduce breakage, and support stronger hair growth over time.”

To make the selection easier, we paired Dr Arora’s evidence-backed advice with product picks from Amazon India. Each product was chosen based on clear criteria: strong user ratings, steady positive feedback regarding hair fall support and scalp comfort, and insights from my personal experience.

Best oils for hair fall and hair growth:

Hair oiling boosts blood circulation in the scalp, which enhances hair growth. Use the following oils to control hair fall and boost hair health:

Coconut oil: Deep penetrator for breakage control

Coconut oil stands out because of its lauric acid content, which has a small molecular size that enters the hair shaft more effectively than many other oils. This helps reduce protein loss, a key reason strands weaken over time. By limiting protein loss, it supports stronger strands that are less likely to snap, making it especially helpful for dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair.

How to use?

Apply a small amount to the scalp and along the lengths. Leave it on for 30–45 minutes, then wash with a gentle shampoo. Avoid leaving coconut oil on overnight, especially if you are prone to acne or tend to get dandruff.

Top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

Rosemary oil: Circulatory stimulator

Rosemary oil is gaining attention for its potential to support the hair follicle. Early research suggests that it may help stimulate follicles and improve blood circulation in the scalp.

Some studies show promising results in cases of mild thinning and early pattern hair loss. Supporting the follicle directly may help address the early-stage cause of certain types of hair loss. For scalp health, its key role is to support improved circulation, which helps deliver nutrients more effectively to the follicles.

How to use?

Always dilute 3–4 drops in a carrier oil such as coconut oil or almond oil. Gently massage the scalp once or twice a week for optimal results.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

Tea tree oil: Scalp cleanser and fungal fighter

Tea tree oil is valued for its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, making it effective against dandruff, itch, and scalp buildup that can contribute to hair fall.

Keeping the scalp cleaner and healthier helps prevent hair shedding caused by inflammation or mild infections. Its primary function is to create a balanced scalp environment. A clean, well-maintained scalp provides the foundation for stronger, healthier hair growth.

How to use?

Never apply tea tree oil directly. Mix 2–3 drops in a carrier oil and gently massage onto the scalp only. Leave for 15–20 minutes before washing off.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

Castor Oil: Richer, thicker for density

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which helps maintain hair moisture and adds the appearance of thickness by coating and gently swelling the hair shaft.

While it doesn’t stop shedding, it enhances the perceived density and strength of existing hair, making strands look fuller and healthier. When used correctly, castor oil delivers nourishing fatty acids that support scalp health without clogging follicles, helping maintain a balanced and hydrated scalp environment.

How to use?

Thick consistency, mix castor oil with a lighter oil to make it easier to spread. Apply mainly to the scalp, avoiding heavy coating of the hair strands.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

Almond Oil: Moisture and shine booster

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, which work to soften, smooth, and nourish both scalp and hair strands.

It is especially beneficial for hair that is frizzy, rough, or prone to tangling. Reducing mechanical breakage caused by dryness or knots helps keep strands stronger and healthier. Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting the scalp and hair from oxidative stress and supporting a healthier environment for growth.

How to use?

Take a small amount of almond oil and gently massage it into the scalp and along the hair lengths once or twice a week for hydration and shine.

Some top-rated options you can try on Amazon India:

Dr Arora sums it up simply: “Less is more. The oil should be a source of nourishment, not a clogging agent.” Use oils regularly alongside balanced care, steady routines, and medical support when needed for long-term scalp health.

Similar stories:

These 8 top-rated lip oils are best for ultimate hydration and long-lasting moisture

Struggling with hair fall? Explore 6 top-rated onion shampoos on Amazon India to support stronger roots this winter

FAQ’s: 5 hair oil for hairfall control and healthy strands Can these oils stop hairfall completely? No. Oils cannot fix hormonal or medical causes of hair loss. They mainly support scalp comfort, reduce breakage, and strengthen existing strands.

How often should I apply these oils for best results? Most dermat experts suggest once or twice a week, depending on your scalp type and tolerance.

Is it safe to leave oil on overnight? Not always. If you are acne-prone or tend to get dandruff, avoid overnight application, as it may worsen buildup or irritation.

Can I mix two oils together? Yes. Many people mix a lighter oil with a thicker one for easier spreadability, as long as your scalp reacts well to the combination.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)