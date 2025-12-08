Dermatologists suggest 5 oils for hair fall control and hair growth: Find top picks from Amazon India
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 04:02 pm IST
Five oils recommended by a dermatologist to help control hair fall, improve scalp balance, and strengthen roots with regular use.
Parachute Coconut Oil 600 ml - Bottle View Details
₹329
Max Care Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed) 250ML View Details
₹265
Soulflower Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil 225ml | Clinically Proven for Hair Growth, Shine, Damage Repair, Frizz Control, Body Massage | 100% Pure, Ecocert Organic Certified, No Mineral Oil View Details
₹270.87
Organix Mantra Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control and Nourishment, Skin Care | 100% Pure, Natural, Undiluted | 15ml View Details
₹285
Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Controls Hair Fall, Promotes New Hair Growth | Hair Strengthening Treatment for Healthy Nourished Hair | 198 ml View Details
₹303
Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth, Pre-Diluted Scalp Oil, Stimulates Growth, Strengthens Dry and Damaged Strands, Nourishes Split Ends, Colour Safe, For All Hair Types, Vegan, 150 ml View Details
Naturalis Tea Tree Oil for Hair, Acne, Pimples and Scar View Details
Exotic Aromas Tea Tree Oil, Essential Oil for Skin, Hair, Face, Acne Care, 100% Pure & Natural (15Ml + 15Ml) Pack of 2 View Details
₹298
Organix Mantra Tea Tree Oil for Skin, Fuller Hair & Healthy Toenails - 100% Pure Natural & Steam Distilled Oil - 15ML View Details
₹285
Rey Naturals Cold Pressed Castor Oil, 200ml View Details
₹189
UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 100ml View Details
₹114.59
Mamaearth Castor Oil with 100% Pure Cold Pressed Castor Oil For Skin, Hair & Nails - 150 ml | Hydrates & Nourishes Skin | Promotes Hair Growth & Strengthens Hair | Strengthens Nails | Eyebrow & Eyelash Growth View Details
₹210
WishCare Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair, Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade 200ml View Details
Hamdard RAUGHAN-E-BADAM SHIREEN Sweet Almond Oil for Body, Skin & Hair | 100ml | Natural Almond Oil | Helps Enhance Memory | Helps Relieve Constipation | Helps Build Stronger Muscles | Pack of 1 View Details
₹425
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, 625ml, Light & Non-Sticky with 6X Vitamin E for 2X Hair fall Reduction View Details
₹312
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Cold Pressed Almond Oil for Soft & Shiny Hair, Glowing Skin, Hair Damage Protection, Pure Roghan Badam Oil (Tail) for Baby Massage - 100ml View Details
₹180
