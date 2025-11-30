Search
Struggling with hair fall? Explore 6 top-rated onion shampoos on Amazon India to support stronger roots this winter

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 09:00 am IST

Dealing with constant hair fall? These six top-rated onion shampoos on Amazon India may help strengthen roots and make your routine feel easier.

Hair loss can be exhausting, with extra strands on your pillow, thinning at the crown, or increased breakage during every wash. The winter season can make this even more challenging, as cold air often triggers dryness, itching, and dandruff that worsen shedding. If you’re searching for something that can genuinely support stronger roots without complicating your routine, onion shampoo can help you maintain the health of your hair.

Tired of hair fall? These top-rated onion shampoos on Amazon could be your new rescue lineup.(Adobe Stock)
Tired of hair fall? These top-rated onion shampoos on Amazon could be your new rescue lineup.(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of onion oil for hair fall

This ingredient has a rich history in traditional medicine, and recent research provides additional support for its use. Onions contain elements such as folic acid, sulfur, and vitamin C. The sulfur content helps reduce breakage and thinning and may support regrowth, according to HealthShots. Its growing popularity reflects how many users have noticed visible improvements after adding it to their weekly routine, especially during colder months when the scalp needs extra care.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, tells HealthShots that onions are very effective in fighting fungal infections, improving the hair growth cycle, enhancing hair health, reviving dormant follicles, and keeping the scalp clean and healthy.

To help you pick formulas that are trusted and well-received, we reviewed top listings on Amazon India and checked ratings, common feedback, usage experiences, and consistency in results. We’ve highlighted options that can help you manage winter hair loss and dandruff more confidently, while keeping your routine simple and effective.

6 top-rated onion shampoos for hair fall on Amazon:

1.

Kesh King Organic Onion Shampoo With Curry Leaves Reduces Hair Fall Upto 98%,Keeps Hairs Smooth Upto 48Hrs - 600Ml,625 Grams
Loading...

This organic onion shampoo blends onion extract with curry leaves to help reduce excess hair fall and keep strands smoother for longer. Onion supports stronger roots, while curry leaves help maintain scalp comfort and cut down breakage. Its gentle formula suits anyone dealing with thinning, frequent shedding, or weak roots. Ideal for regular use, it helps support healthier growth while keeping hair soft and easy to manage.

2.

Naturali Hairfall Arrest Shampoo with Red Onion & Bhringraj | Sulphate & Paraben-Free Shampoo | Controls Hairfall & Prevents Breakage | Strengthen Hair | 100 ml
Loading...

If you’re searching for a sulphate- and paraben-free option for routine hair fall, this shampoo pairs red onion with bhringraj to help support stronger roots and cut down daily breakage. The lightweight formula is suitable for regular washes and is gentle on the scalp. Use it when you notice increased shedding or dryness, massage it into wet hair, leave it on for a short minute, then rinse to keep strands smoother and better supported.

3.

Sunsilk Onion & Jojoba Oil Hairfall Resist Oil Blends Shampoo | with No Added Parabens | (370 ml)
Loading...

If frequent shedding is stressing you out, this shampoo offers a simple switch. It pairs onion extract with jojoba oil to provide root support, keeping hair soft and manageable. The paraben-free formula feels light, making it easy to use on regular wash days. It’s a good pick if you want something gentle that still helps control fall-out and keeps your scalp feeling balanced and comfortable.

4.

Khadi Natural Herbal Onion Shampoo For Hair Growth | Anti Dandruff Hair Fall Control Shampoo With Amla, Aloevera And Vitamin E Extract Strength Hair Pack Of 200Ml
Loading...

This herbal onion shampoo is a helpful pick if you’re dealing with winter dandruff and seasonal hair fall. Its blend of onion extract, amla, aloe vera, and vitamin E supports a cleaner scalp while keeping dryness in check. The formula works well for those who need gentle cleansing that reduces flakes, supports stronger strands, and keeps the scalp comfortable during colder months. Perfect for regular use through winter.

5.

Biotique Onion Black Seed Shampoo For Fresh, Strong and Shining Hair, 300 ml | Hair Fall Control, Hair Strengthening | Paraben Free, Natural Botanical Extracts
Loading...

Biotique Onion Black Seed Shampoo is a good choice if you’re tackling hair fall and recurring dandruff. Its onion extract helps support stronger roots, while black seed works on reducing breakage and keeping the scalp balanced. The formula also includes botanical ingredients that cleanse without stripping moisture, making it especially beneficial during dry seasons. If you're looking for a gentle, paraben-free option that supports smoother, healthier hair, this fits well into your routine.

6.

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre
Loading...

Tired of winter hair fall and flakes? This Mamaearth Onion Shampoo offers a simple way for both men and women to support stronger, smoother hair. Onion extract helps reduce breakage, while plant keratin supports softness and resilience. The gentle formula is suitable for regular use throughout the colder months, making it a helpful choice for addressing seasonal dryness, dandruff, and weakened roots.

7.

Meera Anti Dandruff Shampoo, With Goodness Of Small Onion and Fenugreek, For Men And Women, 1L
Loading...

Meera Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines small onion and fenugreek to support a cleaner, calmer scalp. Small onion helps reduce hair fall, while fenugreek keeps flakes and winter dryness in check. The formula feels gentle enough for men and women who want smoother strands without irritation. It’s a useful pick if you’re dealing with seasonal dandruff and want healthier, fresher-looking hair with regular use.

8.

WOW Skin Science Onion & Collagen Anti-Hairfall Shampoo|Reduces Hairfall|Strengthens Roots|Nourishes Scalp|Prevents Breakage|Enhances Hair Thickness and Shine|New & Improved Formulation|1000ml
Loading...

Looking for a shampoo that actually feels nourishing from the first wash? WOW Skin Science Onion & Collagen Shampoo supports a healthier scalp while easing hair fall. Onion helps reduce breakage, and collagen adds fullness and softness to each strand. The formula works well if your roots feel weak or your hair looks tired. With regular use, it helps you maintain smoother, stronger, fresher-looking hair.

Shop 8 top-selling anti dandruff shampoos for clear and healthy scalp

Looking for a hydrating face wash for dry skin? 8 top-rated winter must-haves you can try

  • Are onion shampoos safe for daily use?

    Yes, most onion shampoos are mild enough for regular use. If your scalp is sensitive, start with alternate days to see how your hair responds.

  • Can onion shampoos help with winter hair fall?

    They may support scalp comfort during colder months by helping reduce dryness and strengthening roots.

  • Do onion shampoos reduce dandruff?

    Many formulas combine onion with soothing botanicals that help ease flakes and maintain a cleaner scalp.

  • How long does it take to see results?

    Most users notice better strength and reduced breakage within 4–6 weeks of consistent use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

