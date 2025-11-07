Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Looking for a hydrating face wash for dry skin? 8 top-rated winter must-haves you can try

ByShweta Pandey
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 01:05 pm IST

A hydrating face wash is a great skincare essential when you have dry skin. Here are the top-rated picks from Amazon with 4-plus ratings.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser | Face Wash for All Skin Types including Sensitive Skin | 6X Gentler Cleansing with Barriercare Technology for Men & Women | Cleanses Dirt and Oil | Hydrates & Protects Skin Barrie

Dr. Sheths Cica & Ceramide Gentle Cleanser|Hydrating Face Wash For Normal, Dry & Sensitive Skin|With 5% Glycerin & Aloe Vera|Face Wash For Men & Women|125Ml

Deconstruct Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facewash- 0.5% Amino Acids + 0.1% Hyaluronic Acid | Gentle Cleanser | Hydrating | For Dry Skin | 100ml

Innisfree Green Tea Amino Acid Cleansing Foam, Sulfate-Free Hydrating Korean Face Wash, Gentle Lather, pH-Balanced Skincare

O3+ Hydrating & Soothing Face Wash with Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts, 50g (Pack of 2)

The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Gentle Skin Cleanser for Sensitive, Dry, Normal Skin - 125 ml Non-Irritant | 100% Soap-Free | Non-Oil Stripping | Gently Cleanses Makeup

During winter, your skin often turns flaky and itchy, thanks to the cold, dry winds that strip away its natural moisture. That’s why your skin deserves some extra care and hydration to beat the winter chill and its after-effects. This is where a hydrating face wash can come to your rescue. While harsh cleansers can strip away natural oils, hydrating face washes enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and vitamin E can work wonders for your skin.

Top-rated hydrating face washes for dry skin(Pexels)

If you’re also looking to buy a hydrating face wash, we're here to help. We have handpicked 8 top-rated face washes that keep your skin perfectly clean and deeply moisturized, each with a 4-star rating or higher on Amazon India.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser
Say goodbye to tight, dry skin with CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser. It is your daily dose of comfort, a rich, creamy formula infused with ceramides and hyaluronic acid that gently removes dirt while locking in moisture. This face cleanser is for normal to dry skin, and it cleanses without stripping your natural barrier. It is dermatologist-developed and fragrance-free.

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml
Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash is enriched with soothing ingredients like vitamin B5 and sodium hyaluronate that leaves your face fresh, plump, and happy. This sulphate-free cleanser removes dirt and makeup without that dreaded dryness. Every face wash feels like a mini spa ritual, bringing calm to sensitive, dehydrated skin. Say hello to clean, cushiony softness that feels just right, every single time.

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser | Face Wash for All Skin Types including Sensitive Skin | 6X Gentler Cleansing with Barriercare Technology for Men & Women | Cleanses Dirt and Oil | Hydrates & Protects Skin Barrie
If your skin could talk, it would thank you for this! Neutrogena’s Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser is designed for even the most sensitive faces. Its soft, creamy foam effortlessly lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without disturbing your skin’s balance. This face wash is soap and fragrance-free, because your skin deserves kindness, not harshness.

Dr. Sheth's Cica & Ceramide Gentle Cleanser|Hydrating Face Wash For Normal, Dry & Sensitive Skin|With 5% Glycerin & Aloe Vera|Face Wash For Men & Women|125Ml
Calm meets care in Dr. Sheth’s Cica & Ceramide Gentle Cleanser. Specially made for stressed and sensitive Indian skin, this formula blends soothing Cica with moisture-locking ceramides to heal and protect. It melts away impurities while keeping your skin barrier strong and happy. This face wash is free from sulphates, hence it does not dry out the skin. It’s like therapy for your skin after a long, tiring day.

Deconstruct Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facewash- 0.5% Amino Acids + 0.1% Hyaluronic Acid | Gentle Cleanser | Hydrating | For Dry Skin | 100ml
Hydration starts here! Deconstruct Hyaluronic Acid Facewash makes cleansing feel like skincare. Its lightweight gel texture gently washes away dirt and pollution while replenishing your skin’s moisture levels. Powered by 0.5% hyaluronic acid and amino acids, this face wash leaves your face feeling soft, bouncy, and refreshed, never stripped or tight. Ideal for daily use, this face wash is your first step toward a plump, healthy, and glowing complexion.

Innisfree Green Tea Amino Acid Cleansing Foam, Sulfate-Free Hydrating Korean Face Wash, Gentle Lather, pH-Balanced Skincare
Say hello to pure perfection with Innisfree’s Volcanic BHA Pore Foaming Cleanser. It combines Jeju volcanic clusters with exfoliating BHA to deeply cleanse and unclog pores. It removes excess oil, blackheads, and impurities while keeping your skin fresh and matte. The creamy foam gives you that squeaky-clean feel without over-drying. Perfect for oily or acne-prone skin, this cleanser is your secret weapon for clear, smooth, and shine-free radiance.

O3+ Hydrating & Soothing Face Wash with Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts, 50g (Pack of 2)
Turn every wash into a refreshing skincare moment with O3+ Hydrating & Soothing Face Wash. Enriched with aloe vera and hydrating actives, this face wash cleanses gently while calming dryness and irritation. Ideal for normal to dry skin, it restores balance and glow with every use. Its silky texture feels luxurious, leaving your skin soft, supple, and fresh. Give your face the hydration it craves, one soothing wash at a time.

The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Gentle Skin Cleanser for Sensitive, Dry, Normal Skin - 125 ml Non-Irritant | 100% Soap-Free | Non-Oil Stripping | Gently Cleanses Makeup
Balance your skin barrier with The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Gentle Skin Cleanser. This non-foaming formula deeply cleans while regulating oil and improving texture. Infused with niacinamide and glycerin, it strengthens, hydrates, and soothes — all in one step. Perfect for sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin, it’s your daily go-to for fresh, clean, and healthy-looking skin without any irritation. Gentle care, powerful results — that’s The Derma Co difference.

  • Who should use a hydrating cleanser?

    Hydrating cleansers are ideal for people with dry, sensitive, or normal skin types. However, even oily or combination skin can benefit — especially if your skin feels tight or dehydrated after washing. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants clean, soft, and comfortable skin.

  • Can I use a hydrating cleanser every day?

    Absolutely! Most hydrating cleansers are gentle enough for twice-daily use — morning and night. They cleanse effectively without over-drying, keeping your skin balanced and fresh all day long.

  • Does a hydrating cleanser remove makeup?

    Yes, a hydrating cleanser can remove light makeup and impurities. For heavy or waterproof makeup, you can double cleanse — start with a makeup remover or micellar water, then follow up with your hydrating cleanser for a thorough yet gentle clean.

  • What ingredients should I look for in a hydrating cleanser?

    Look for moisture-boosting and barrier-protecting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, vitamin B5, glycerin, and aloe vera. Avoid harsh sulfates and alcohols that can dry out your skin.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

