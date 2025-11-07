Looking for a hydrating face wash for dry skin? 8 top-rated winter must-haves you can try
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 01:05 pm IST
A hydrating face wash is a great skincare essential when you have dry skin. Here are the top-rated picks from Amazon with 4-plus ratings.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser View Details
|
₹297
|
|
|
Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser | Face Wash for All Skin Types including Sensitive Skin | 6X Gentler Cleansing with Barriercare Technology for Men & Women | Cleanses Dirt and Oil | Hydrates & Protects Skin Barrie View Details
|
₹455
|
|
|
Dr. Sheths Cica & Ceramide Gentle Cleanser|Hydrating Face Wash For Normal, Dry & Sensitive Skin|With 5% Glycerin & Aloe Vera|Face Wash For Men & Women|125Ml View Details
|
₹296
|
|
|
Deconstruct Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facewash- 0.5% Amino Acids + 0.1% Hyaluronic Acid | Gentle Cleanser | Hydrating | For Dry Skin | 100ml View Details
|
₹275
|
|
|
Innisfree Green Tea Amino Acid Cleansing Foam, Sulfate-Free Hydrating Korean Face Wash, Gentle Lather, pH-Balanced Skincare View Details
|
₹680
|
|
|
O3+ Hydrating & Soothing Face Wash with Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts, 50g (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹530
|
|
|
The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Gentle Skin Cleanser for Sensitive, Dry, Normal Skin - 125 ml Non-Irritant | 100% Soap-Free | Non-Oil Stripping | Gently Cleanses Makeup View Details
|
₹265
|
|
View More Products