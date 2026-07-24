Do your kids hate lauki? Try this healthy bottle gourd and paneer tikki recipe by fitness coach that packs 18g protein

So, if you are looking for an easy and healthy dish to make after a long day at work or a workout, here's the step-by-step process to make it:

On July 10, Nidhi Gupta, a fitness coach, shared her recipe for high-protein lauki paneer tikki. “Whether you love bottle gourd or not…this recipe will definitely make you fall in love with it! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with the goodness of protein in every bite,” she wrote, sharing the steps to make the tikkis, highlighting that they are high in protein, require very little oil to cook, easy to make, and perfect for breakfast, snacks or a light dinner.

There are a few vegetables we all disliked growing up, and lauki, or bottle gourd, is one of them. If you have kids, they also probably throw tantrums to eat lauki ki sabji or anything that has the vegetable in it. But what if you could give this much-disliked vegetable a healthy makeover while being tasty?

Ingredients 2 cups grated lauki (about 300 g) – squeeze out excess water

200 g low-fat paneer, grated

50 g besan (about ½ cup)

30 g soy flour (about ¼ cup) (this significantly boosts protein)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped capsicum

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

Salt to taste

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Oil spray for cooking

Method Step 1: In a bowl, add bottle gourd, onions, paneer, besan, soy flour, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, green chillies, and white sesame seeds. Mix everything well.

Step 2: Add capsicum and coriander at the end to add some crunchiness. Once everything is combined, make tikkis.

Step 3: Heat a pan and grease it with a little oil. Cook the tikkis from both sides in the pan until they turn golden brown and crispy on the outside. Serve it with green chutney or your favourite condiment.

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