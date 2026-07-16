Give your instant noodles a hearty makeover: Try chef Kunal Kapur's soupy vegetable noodles recipe for a wholesome meal
Some nights all you crave is a wholesome, fuss-free bowl of comfort food! Try out this recipe shared by chef Kunal Kapur to give instant noodles an upgrade.
If instant noodles are your go-to comfort food, there's an easy way to turn them into something heartier without losing the nostalgia. A handful of colourful vegetables, a flavour-packed broth and a few clever tweaks can transform the humble two-minute noodles into a wholesome, satisfying meal that's perfect for rainy evenings, busy weekdays or whenever you're craving a warm bowl of comfort. If you're looking for a simple upgrade, this recipe ticks all the right boxes.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a comforting veg soupy noodles recipe that combines tender vegetables, flavourful broth and instant noodles into a hearty meal perfect for cosy nights in. In an Instagram video shared on July 15, the chef explains, “Some days, all you need is a bowl of comforting noodles. These Veg Soupy Noodles are packed with colourful veggies, come together in minutes, and are perfect for busy weekdays or when you’re craving something quick and satisfying. Simple, wholesome, and full of flavour - this is one recipe you’ll keep coming back to.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the soup
- 1 large carrot, finely chopped
- 1 small broccoli, cut into florets
- 5 to 6 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 large tomato, deseeded and cut into chunks
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2½ tbsp butter
- 2 tsp chopped garlic
- 2 tsp chopped ginger
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2 seasoning sachets (from the instant noodles)
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp chilli sauce (optional)
- 3 to 4 tbsp instant noodle crumbs, powdered
- 2½ cups water
- 1½ tbsp light soy sauce
- Salt, to taste
- A handful of chopped spring onions
For the noodles
- 2 packets instant noodles
Method
- Separate the crushed noodle bits from the noodle packets and grind them into a fine powder using a mixer. Set aside.
- Prepare the vegetables. Finely chop the carrot, onion, garlic, ginger and green chilli. Slice the mushrooms, cut the broccoli into small florets, and deseed and roughly chop the tomato.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the instant noodles until just tender. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a deep pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the garlic, ginger and green chilli, and sauté briefly until fragrant without letting them brown.
- Add the onions and carrots first, as they take the longest to cook. Stir-fry on high heat for about 2 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms along with a pinch of salt and continue cooking on high heat until they begin to soften.
- Stir in the noodle seasoning sachets, turmeric and chilli sauce, if using.
- Add the powdered noodle crumbs and mix well. This helps thicken the soup while adding extra flavour.
- Pour in the water and bring the mixture to a boil until it develops a slightly thick, soupy consistency.
- Stir in the soy sauce, then add the broccoli florets and tomatoes. Cook for another two to three minutes so the vegetables remain slightly crisp.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning, keeping in mind that the seasoning mix and soy sauce are already salty.
- Stir in the chopped spring onions and switch off the heat.
- To serve, divide the cooked noodles between bowls and ladle the hot vegetable soup over them. Serve immediately.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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