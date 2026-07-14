Chef Kunal Kapur shares the easiest way to cut capsicum for every recipe: 'Follow its natural lines'

Next, he recommends using the vegetable's natural structure as a guide. "Look closely inside. You'll notice three natural lines, sometimes there are four. Using these natural lines, make cuts along them and then simply pull the sections apart."

"There isn't just one way to cut a capsicum, there are several. Here's my simple and easy method," says Chef Kunal. He begins by removing the stem. "Take a capsicum and first cut off the stem so it can stand flat on the cutting board with the stem side down."

Whether you're making a stir-fry, kathi rolls or aloo capsicum, the way you cut your capsicum can make prep quicker and reduce waste. Chef Kunal Kapur , in his July 13 Instagram post, shared a simple technique that, according to him, is the easiest way to cut a capsicum while removing the seeds and core effortlessly. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make cafe-style creamy caramel cold coffee with homemade syrup: See step-by-step recipe )

Once the capsicum is separated into sections, removing the core becomes much easier. “Remove the seeds and the core using your hands or a knife. It's that simple. The crown and all the seeds come out easily.”

Chef Kunal also points out that the white membrane inside can be trimmed away if needed. "If you want to remove the white membrane inside the capsicum, just trim it off with a knife. Done, your capsicum is ready to use."

Choose the right cut for your recipe The chef says the prepared capsicum can then be cut according to the dish you're making. "For long, thin strips, known as julienne, slice each section lengthwise. You can keep the strips thin or thick depending on your preference. Julienne cuts work well for stir-fries, kathi rolls and even aloo capsicum."

If your recipe calls for cubes instead, he suggests a simple approach. "For diced capsicum, cut the strips into chunky cubes. You can make the pieces large, small or finely chopped depending on the recipe."

"It's really that easy," Chef Kunal concludes, highlighting that following the capsicum's natural lines makes chopping quicker, cleaner and more efficient.

About Chef Kunal Kapur Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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