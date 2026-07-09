Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make cafe-style creamy caramel cold coffee with homemade syrup: See step-by-step recipe
Craving a café-style cold coffee at home? Chef Kunal Kapur shares an easy recipe for creamy caramel cold coffee, complete with a homemade caramel syrup.
Whether you're craving a café-style drink or looking to beat the heat with something indulgent, Chef Kunal Kapur's latest recipe is worth trying. In his July 9 Instagram post, he shared an easy caramel cold coffee recipe and wrote, "Some days call for a little extra sweetness, and this creamy Caramel Cold Coffee is exactly that. Rich coffee, silky milk, ice, and a generous drizzle of caramel come together to make the ultimate café-style drink at home. It's refreshing, indulgent, and incredibly easy to make." (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique' )
Caramel Cold Coffee Recipe
Ingredients
For the caramel syrup:
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup water (for caramelising)
- ¼–½ cup hot water (to make the syrup)
For the cold coffee:
- 2 cups chilled milk
- 2 tsp instant coffee powder
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 2–3 tbsp prepared caramel syrup (adjust to taste)
- Ice cubes
For garnish:
- Sweetened whipped cream
- Cookie (optional)
Method
1. Add the sugar and water to a saucepan.
2. Cook on medium heat without stirring until the sugar starts caramelising.
3. Let it turn a deep golden-brown colour for a rich caramel flavour.
4. Turn off the heat and carefully add hot water. Stir continuously until the caramel dissolves completely into a smooth syrup.
5. Allow the syrup to cool completely. Store it in an airtight container for later use.
6. In a blender, combine chilled milk, instant coffee powder, vanilla essence, and the cooled caramel syrup.
7. Blend until smooth and frothy.
8. Fill a serving glass with ice cubes.
9. Pour the caramel coffee over the ice until the glass is full.
10. Top with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with a cookie, if desired.
Serving tip
Serve immediately for a creamy, café-style caramel cold coffee. The homemade caramel syrup can also be used to flavour milkshakes, iced coffees and desserts.
About chef Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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