Chef Ranveer Brar shares 4 ways to make cold coffee this summer: See step-by-step preparations
Ranveer Brar shares different variations of cold coffees to enjoy: classic, banana, dalgona, and caramel dalgona.
Coffee is what gets many of us through our hectic days. However, in the hot summer days, trying colder variations of a drink feels like absolute bliss. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar helped us out on June 2, sharing recipes to make cold coffees four different ways on YouTube.
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The variations include the classic cold coffee, the banana cold coffee, the once-viral dalgona cold coffee, and the caramel dalgona cold coffee. The detailed steps to prepare the drinks are as follows.
Preparing caramel sauce
Ingredients:
- 100 gms Sugar
- 2 tbsp Water
- ¼ cup Fresh cream
Method of preparation:
- In a saucepan, add sugar, water, give it a good mix and cook for four to five minutes until the sugar gets caramelised.
- Turn off the flames, add fresh cream and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the bowl and leave it aside for further use.
Preparing classic cold coffee
Ingredients:
- 2-3 tbsp Hot water
- 2 tbsp Sugar
- 1 tbsp Instant coffee powder
- 2-3 Iced cubes
- 1 cup Milk
- 2-3 tbsp Fresh cream
- 1 scoop Vanilla ice cream
Method of preparation:
- In a blender jar, add hot water, sugar, instant coffee powder, ice cubes, milk and blend for a minute or until it's frothy.
- Add fresh cream, ice creams and blend it once again for a minute.
- Transfer it into the serving glass and top up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and sprinkle some instant coffee powder.
- Serve cold.
Preparing banana cold coffee
Ingredients:
- 2 Ripe Bananas
- 2-3 heaped tbsp Prepared caramel sauce
- 2 tbsp Instant coffee powder
- 1 cup Milk
- 4-6 Iced cubes
Method of preparation:
- In a blender jar, add bananas, prepared caramel sauce, instant coffee powder, milk, ice cubes and blend for a minute or until it's frothy.
- Transfer it into the serving glass, add ice cubes and sprinkle some instant coffee powder.
- Serve cold.
Preparing dalgona cold coffee
Ingredients:
- 45 gms Instant coffee powder
- 90 ml Hot water
- 45 gms Sugar
- 1 cup Milk
- 2-3 Iced cubes
Method of preparation:
- In a bowl, add instant coffee powder, hot water, sugar and whisk it with the help of a hand blender to form a foamy and frothy texture.
- Transfer it into any flat container and keep it in a freezer for 4-5 hrs.
- In a serving glass, add milk, ice cubes, and top it up with prepared dalgona foam.
- Serve cold.
Preparing caramel dalgona cold coffee
Ingredients:
- 2-3 Iced cubes
- 1 tbsp Prepared caramel sauce
- 1 cup Milk
- Prepared dalgona foam
Method of preparation:
- In a serving bowl, add ice cubes, prepared caramel sauce, and milk and give it a good mix.
- Top it up with prepared dalgona foam.
- Serve cold.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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