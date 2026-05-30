Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe

Our lives are getting busier by the day, and of all the indulgences we are forced to compromise on, food should not be one. This is the idea that led to the creation of rolls, a food that is packed with flavours and can be had on the go. Ranveer Brar's chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on May 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his favourite thing about the classic street food. “The best thing about rolls, I feel, is that it is a small world of taste that you carry in your hands.”

“If you want, you can carry homemade sabzi with you. On another day, you can choose to carry the memory of Kolkata’s kathi roll with you. It’s just a small world that you wrap around in bread,” he said, adding that the inspiration behind his chilli paneer roll recipe is from the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata, which the chef wanted to capture within the bread.