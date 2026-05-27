Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious frozen yoghurt bark recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Healthy, refreshing and tasty, frozen yoghurt ticks a lot of boxes as a dessert. Taking to Instagram on May 27, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared the recipe for a variation of the classic, the frozen yoghurt bark. Kunal Kapur's frozen yoghurt bark recipe requires no cooking and can be whipped up in a jiffy. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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The recipe is very easy to prepare, and gives us the same flavours with a very different texture.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “This frozen yoghurt bark is the perfect healthy treat made easy. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients, just all the creamy, fruity goodness in one refreshing bite. This recipe brings together smooth yoghurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy toppings in the most effortless way. It’s light, delicious, and tastes like the perfect homemade snack straight from the freezer. Once you try it, this might just become your new go-to sweet fix.”

The detailed steps are as follows.