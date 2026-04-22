Do you know what will happen if you eat Greek yoghurt for 2 weeks? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains

Taking to Instagram on April 21, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained what would happen if one gives in to the fitness trend and consumes Greek yoghurt every day for two straight weeks.

Greek yoghurt is a popular food among health enthusiasts around the globe. However, according to Healthline , it is not as exotic as it sounds. Greek yoghurt is a thicker and tangier version of regular yoghurt from which the water has been strained. This also makes it richer in protein content.

1. Improved gut health Being a fermented food, Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which help improve gut health. As Dr Sethi shared, “Your gut can benefit. Greek yoghurt contains live cultures which can help support a healthier gut microbiome.”

2. Stable appetite Since the liquid portion of the regular yoghurt is strained while preparing Greek yoghurt, the latter is thicker and contains more protein per unit amount. This makes Greek yoghurt more filling and an overall better choice to meet one’s protein requirements.

In Dr Sethi’s words, “Your appetite can become more stable. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, which helps increase satiety and can reduce cravings.”

3. Improved bone health The gastroenterologist further highlighted that Greek yoghurt can benefit the bones. “Greek yoghurt provides calcium and protein, both of which are important in maintaining bone strength,” he explained.

What is the right daily serving of Greek yoghurt? If a person is consuming Greek yoghurt every day, a small serving of three-fourths to one cup of plain Greek yoghurt is sufficient to provide all health benefits, stated Dr Sethi.

According to the Healthline website, a serving of 200g of low-fat Greek yoghurt has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 146

Carbohydrates: 7.9g

Sugar: 7.1g

Protein: 19.9g

Fat: 3.8g It is also rich in micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin B12, and iodine.

“If you are lactose intolerant, many people tolerate Greek yoghurt better than milk because much of the lactose is removed during straining. You could also try plant-based Greek-style yoghurt,” observed Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.