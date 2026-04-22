Cardiovascular surgeon shares 4 ways to prevent bone and muscle loss with age: ‘How you age is your choice’

In his words, “Sarcopenia (age-related loss of skeletal muscle) and osteoporosis (weakening of bones) are inevitable threats for most of us as we enter middle age. Weaker muscles, fragile bones, loss of independence. But the good news is that by following some simple steps, you can actually prevent or potentially reverse this problem if it occurs.” The steps are listed as follows.

Taking to Instagram on April 21, he claimed that it was possible to reverse the effects with consistent effort, and shared four key ways in which that can be achieved.

While the effects may take time to become apparent, according to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, the process starts within the body as one enters middle age.

Staying healthy takes consistent effort, especially as one grows older. The weakness that is known to set in with advanced age is usually due to the loss of muscle mass and bone density.

1. Resistance training The key to maintaining muscle strength is to make sure that they are being used to their capacity. Resistance training or strength training is a group of exercises in which the muscles are forced to work against a resistive force. Theat may involve lifting heavy weights, or even using body weight for workouts.

As Dr London shared, “The first (thing to do) is lift heavy things. Walking alone is not enough. Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools that we have. Two to three times a week. Push your muscles and progress with time.”

2. Meeting protein requirement Proteins are the building blocks of muscles, necessary both for their formation and repair. It is one of the most important macronutrients that the body requires, especially to maintain strength levels.

“Make sure you're getting enough protein. Some of us struggle with this. One to one and a half grams per kilogram per day because protein is the building block for muscles,” shared Dr London.

3. Putting load on the bones Without proper use, any organ is bound to get brittle. The bones are no exception. To prevent that from happening with age, Dr London suggests putting them to use with movements such as jumping, climbing, and carrying weights while moving.

“Number three is load your bones. Jumping, walking stairs, and weighted movements. You have to stress your bones for them to be healthy,” he stated.

4. Taking in calcium and vitamin D To maintain healthy muscles and bones, it is important that they get the necessary nutrients to thrive. “Calcium and vitamin D are crucial for your overall bone health. It's simple, but frequently forgotten,” shared the surgeon.

“With a consistent program in the gym and some attention to your nutrition, you can build a strong, stable body for decades to come. Because we all age, but how you age is your choice,” he observed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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