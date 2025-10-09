Physician explains why only taking calcium supplements cannot prevent osteoporosis: ‘Excess supplements may raise risk…’

Osteoporosis, often called the “silent disease,” weakens bones gradually and usually goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs. While many people turn to calcium supplements in hopes of strengthening their bones, experts warn that this approach alone may not be enough. Proper bone health depends on a balance of nutrients that help the body absorb and utilise calcium effectively. According to Dr Sood, new research suggests that simple increasing your calcium intake does not prevent osteoporosis.(Pexel)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the importance of proper nutrition - instead of merely taking calcium supplements - in order to prevent osteoporosis. In an Instagram video posted on October 9, the physician emphasises that focusing solely on calcium will not strengthen your bones. He goes on to explain how the body absorbs the mineral and the vital role other nutrients play in supporting this process.

Only calcium is not enough

Dr Sood refers to osteoporosis as a “silent disease” because most people remain unaware of weakened bones until a fracture occurs. While doctors traditionally recommend increasing calcium intake to prevent bone loss, recent studies indicate that calcium alone is not sufficient. According to Dr Sood, “For years, the message was simple. Get more calcium. But new research shows that calcium by itself isn't enough. And in some cases, excess supplements may even raise the risk of blood vessel calcification.”

What actually matters

The doctor highlights the role of the supporting nutrients that keep calcium in the right place - which are your bones, not the arteries - by helping with absorption. He states, “Vitamin D helps your gut absorb calcium. Vitamin K2 activates proteins that guide calcium into bone and away from soft tissues. And magnesium supports bone structure and activates vitamin D.” Adding more of these nutrients to your diet will support the absorption of calcium, increasing bone strength.

In addition to nutrition, Dr Sood also recommends performing weight-bearing exercises, combined with the cumulative health benefits of not smoking and limiting alcohol intake. He says, “Add in weightbearing exercise, not smoking, and limiting alcohol, and you have the real pillars of bone strength.”

