Taking magnesium? 7 foods and drinks that may reduce its effectiveness

Magnesium is one of those minerals you do not want to skimp on. It keeps your muscles, nerves, and heart running properly, and it plays a role in bone health, too. Many people turn to supplements to close the gap, but what you eat and drink around the same time can affect how much your body actually takes in. Here’s a breakdown of common foods and drinks that may reduce magnesium absorption or even speed up its loss. Taking magnesium supplements? Here are 7 foods and drinks that can reduce their effectiveness(Unsplash)

Spinach

Spinach is nutrient-rich but also high in oxalates. Research published in Heliyon (2020) found that oxalates can bind to magnesium in the gut, lowering absorption. Spinach also carries phytates, which interfere more strongly with iron and zinc but may still affect magnesium slightly. Cooking or fermenting helps reduce these compounds, but taking your supplement at a different time than a spinach-heavy meal is still best.

Beans

Beans bring protein, fiber, and minerals to the table, but the phytic acid they contain may slightly block magnesium uptake. A 2020 Food Research International study noted this effect, though some bean fibers may actually help absorption. Soaking, sprouting, or cooking beans reduces phytates and makes minerals more available. To be safe, avoid pairing beans and your magnesium pill in the same sitting.

Also read: Magnesium deficiency and hairfall: The key nutrient your hair needs for healthy growth

Tofu

Tofu, made from soy, also contains phytates. While not all studies agree on how much soy impacts magnesium levels, experts suggest separating tofu meals from supplement time, especially if your overall magnesium intake is low.

Colas

Cola drinks contain phosphoric acid. A 2022 Scientific Reports study found that this acid increases kidney excretion of magnesium, and the sodium in soda doesn’t help either. Water or a light meal is a safer partner when you take your supplement.

Caffeine (Coffee and Tea)

Caffeine acts as a mild diuretic, which means you lose more magnesium through urine. A 2018 review in Advances in Chronic Kidney Disease noted the effect. Try spacing your coffee or tea at least an hour apart from your magnesium dose.

Alcohol

Alcohol has a triple effect: it increases magnesium loss in urine, reduces absorption in the gut, and can damage the kidneys over time. A 2021 Nutrients study showed that chronic drinking is strongly linked to low magnesium. Limiting alcohol is key if you’re supplementing.

Dairy and Calcium-Rich Foods

Calcium and magnesium compete for absorption. A 2020 paper in Advances in Nutrition reported that high calcium intake at the same time can crowd out magnesium. If you take both supplements, consider separating them by a couple of hours.

Magnesium is vital, but timing matters. Taking your supplement with water and away from heavy calcium, caffeine, or oxalate-rich foods can help you get the most benefit.

FAQs:

What foods interfere with magnesium absorption?

Spinach, beans, tofu, colas, caffeine, alcohol, and calcium-rich dairy can reduce magnesium absorption or increase loss.

Why should I not mix calcium and magnesium supplements?

Calcium competes with magnesium for absorption in the gut. Taking them together can limit how much magnesium your body uses.

Does caffeine reduce magnesium?

Yes, caffeine is a mild diuretic, so it makes the body flush out magnesium through urine.

How can I improve magnesium absorption?

Take supplements with a balanced meal, avoid alcohol or soda, and space out magnesium from calcium-rich foods by a few hours.