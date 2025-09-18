Magnesium deficiency and hairfall: The key nutrient your hair needs for healthy growth

I tried several serums and scalp treatments, but continued to battle persistent hair fall until I discovered a surprising link to low magnesium intake. Research shows magnesium supports healthy hair by improving scalp blood flow, maintaining hormonal balance, and regulating calcium levels. Magnesium is essential for long-term hair health, as it plays a vital role in reducing hair fall and encouraging consistent hair growth.(Adobe)

Motivated by these findings, I improved my diet, sought the help of a healthcare professional, and considered magnesium supplementation. Over time, my shedding reduced, and my hair felt healthier. I realised that the right combination of diet, supplementation, and supportive hair care products can make a real difference.

How magnesium deficiency affected my hair

For years, my hair was fragile and lifeless despite good care. Only when I discovered my body’s nutritional needs, did I realise magnesium was the missing link.

Weakened follicles: Low magnesium made it harder to build strong hair, leaving strands thin and weak.

Low magnesium made it harder to build strong hair, leaving strands thin and weak. Poor scalp circulation: Limited blood flow deprives follicles of nutrients, slowing down growth.

Limited blood flow deprives follicles of nutrients, slowing down growth. Calcium problem: Without magnesium, excess calcium clogs follicles, disrupting hair cycles.

Without magnesium, excess calcium clogs follicles, disrupting hair cycles. Scalp Inflammation: Deficiency reduced anti-inflammatory support, leaving my scalp irritated.

Deficiency reduced anti-inflammatory support, leaving my scalp irritated. Stress and Hormones: Low magnesium worsened stress response, triggering more shedding.



The real solution wasn’t just products—it was restoring magnesium through diet, which finally strengthened my hair from within.

I also added magnesium supplements. I have picked some popular magnesium supplements for managing hair loss, in India. However, always seek a healthcare professional's advice about the right dosage and whether supplements suit your needs.

Top 8 magnesium supplements pick

Pure Nutrition magnesium glycinate + Zinc provides 120 easy-to-digest, vegan tablets to improve absorption and digestive comfort. This supplement also helps with bone, muscle, and nerve health and assists in relaxation, sleep quality, and period comfort. The added Zinc makes the follicle healthier, making it a supportive supplement to use when suffering from hair fall if associated with magnesium deficiency and to enhance overall health internally.

MuscleBlaze Magnesium Glycinate 2000mg (440mg Elemental Magnesium) contains highly bioavailable magnesium in 60 conveniently taken tablets. It is designed for both men and women. For those with hair loss, its glycinate version assists in enhancing blood flow to the scalp, decreasing follicle calcification, and aiding in nutrient absorption—major contributors to making their hair grow stronger and healthier by the internal growth factor.

Nutrova Magnesium + D3 combines bioavailable magnesium bisglycinate and vegan vitamin D3 to achieve better absorption and efficacy. This wise combination aids in balancing stress and improving blood circulation to the scalp, which affects hair fall. Increasing the uptake of nutrients and the well-being of the follicles is an internal method of enhancing healthier hair development. So, taking this significant magnesium supplement adds to a long-term hair care routine.

Tata 1mg Magnesium Glycinate Tablets are 2000mg/per serving, have high absorption, and help increase bioavailability. It may help with magnesium deficiency, which can cause hair loss. Increasing blood flow to the scalp, relieving stress, and supporting the health of the follicles is a popular choice for individuals who want internal support to have stronger, healthier scalp hair.

Himalayan Organics Magnesium Complex by Vlado combines citrate, glycinate, and oxide to deliver 1660mg of vital magnesium in 120 vegetarian pills. Those with nutrient-related hair loss, this combination aids in maintaining circulation to the scalp and decreasing calcium accumulation in follicles- two aspects of healthier hair. Rebalancing magnesium concentration will help produce a conducive environment that strengthens strands and minimises hair shedding with time.

Ace Blend Max Magnesium Glycinate provides a triple complex of elemental magnesium 440mg, which ensures better absorption and supportive nutrients. Magnesium is essential to lowering the rate of hair loss by alleviating the stress on follicles, enhancing scalp circulation, and stopping the accumulation of minerals that weaken roots. Consistent incorporation aids in replenishing any deficiency-associated gaps, which subjects hair to healthier, more robust conditions.

Choosing the right magnesium supplement is key to restoring hair health, especially when deficiency plays a role. The ideal option depends on the form, absorption rate, and added nutrients. For stress-driven hair fall, magnesium glycinate is a reliable choice. When paired with a magnesium-rich diet and balanced lifestyle, supplements can transform fragile strands into stronger, healthier hair. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement to ensure it meets your needs.

Magnesium deficiency and hairfall: FAQ’s Can magnesium deficiency really cause hair fall? Low magnesium levels can weaken follicles by reducing scalp blood flow, increasing calcium buildup, and raising inflammation, all of which contribute to hair loss.

How does magnesium support healthy hair growth? Magnesium promotes circulation, balances stress hormones, and supports protein production, such as keratin, creating the right environment for stronger, healthier strands.

What is the best way to increase magnesium intake? Magnesium can be obtained through nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains, or supplements such as magnesium glycinate.

Should I take magnesium supplements without medical advice? No. It’s important to consult a doctor or healthcare professional to determine deficiency, correct dosage, and ensure safety with other medications.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.