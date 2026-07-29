Planning to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day this weekend? Here's all the outfit inspo you need

Tom Holland is officially back in the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres on July 30, and if the early reviews are anything to go by, Marvel fans are in for another crowd-pleaser. Whether you've already booked first-day-first-show tickets or you're planning a weekend movie date with fellow Spidey fans, there's one important question left to answer: What are you wearing? Set to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's all the outfit inspo you need! (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

No, we're not suggesting a full Spider-Man costume (unless that's your thing). Instead, take inspiration from Peter Parker's effortlessly cool aesthetic and Spider-Man's signature red-and-blue palette to put together a look that's equal parts stylish, comfortable and Instagram-worthy. Think oversized denim, varsity jackets, graphic tees, sneakers and subtle superhero-inspired details that scream "Marvel fan" without looking like cosplay.

8 outfit ideas that deserve their own post-credit scene 1. The Friendly Neighbourhood Fashionista Spider-Man's iconic red and blue combination never misses. Pair a fitted red tee or tank with relaxed blue jeans or wide-leg denim, then finish with white sneakers.

You'll instantly channel Peter Parker's signature colours without looking like you're headed to Comic-Con.

2. Marvel Graphic Tee + Cargo Pants Nothing says movie night quite like a vintage-inspired Spider-Man graphic tee.

Style it with black cargo pants or oversized jeans and chunky sneakers for an easy street-style look that's comfortable enough for a three-hour Marvel binge.

3. Peter Parker Off-Duty Picture Peter grabbing coffee before accidentally saving New York.

An oversized checked shirt layered over a white tank, relaxed jeans and Converse perfectly captures that effortless "college student with superhero responsibilities" vibe.

4. Varsity Jacket Main Character Energy Spider-Man has always been rooted in high-school nostalgia, making a varsity jacket the perfect multiplex companion.

Throw one over a basic tee with denim or tailored trousers and you're ready for both the movie and the inevitable mirror selfies.

5. All Black, But Make It Marvel If bright superhero colours aren't your style, keep everything black and let your accessories do the talking.

A red sling bag, Spider-Man keychain, comic-print socks or Marvel tote subtly nod to your favourite superhero while keeping the outfit sleek.

6. The Ultimate Movie-Date Outfit Watching Brand New Day with someone special?

A casual red dress or denim dress paired with white sneakers feels comfortable enough for popcorn runs while still looking polished for post-movie coffee.

7. Miles Morales Energy Oversized joggers, a fitted tank or cropped sweatshirt, sporty sneakers and a baseball cap create a laid-back look that feels straight out of Miles Morales' wardrobe.

Bonus: you'll stay comfortable even if the cinema AC is working overtime.

8. Double Denim Never Gets Old Denim-on-denim continues to be one of the easiest trends to pull off.

Pair straight-fit jeans with an oversized denim jacket and add one pop of Spider-Man-inspired colour, a red handbag, bright sneakers or bold lipstick—to tie everything together.

The best part about Spider-Man has always been that he's relatable. Between balancing work, friendships and saving the world, Peter Parker somehow still manages to keep things fun, and that's exactly the energy your movie-night outfit should have.

So as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres this weekend, skip the costume and opt for wearable fashion inspired by everyone's favourite web-slinger. Comfortable sneakers, effortless denim and a subtle nod to Marvel are all you need to steal the spotlight before the opening credits even roll.

Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

10 office tote bags that fit your laptop and daily essentials