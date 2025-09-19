6 doctor-approved workout supplements to boost your fitness: Whey protein to vitamin D

When it comes to fitness, exercise and a balanced diet always come first. But sometimes your body needs an extra boost to perform at its best. That’s where supplements step in. With the nutraceutical market booming globally, a variety of powders, pills, and drinks promising faster results, are catching the fancy of wellness-conscious consumers. But are some doctor-approved workout supplements? An endocrinologist says certain supplements may actually support strength, recovery, and overall health, to make a difference in your fitness journey. Workout supplements may support fitness levels.(Freepik)

"Various health supplements have been floating in the market since a few years. But very few users know the indications to start these supplements especially Whey Protein, Creatine Monohydrate and other muscle gaining supplements," Internal Medicine Specialist and Endocrinologist Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua, tells Health Shots.

1. Whey Protein (Synthetic or Plant Based)

Whey protein provides essential amino acids to support muscle repair and growth. It is a convenient way to meet daily protein needs, especially post-workout, and helps maintain lean mass during weight loss. "Whey protein is safe for most healthy individuals, but those with kidney disease should consult a doctor. Over-relying on powders instead of whole foods can be risky. Also, excessive intake can cause bloating, digestive issues, or unnecessary calorie load," Dr Dua says.

Whey protein Dosage: 20–30 g post-workout or as needed to meet daily protein goals (1.2–2.0 g/kg body weight per day for active adults).

2. Creatine Monohydrate

Creatine Monohydrate enhances strength, power, and high-intensity performance. It promotes muscle growth and recovery, while also supporting brain health and reducing fatigue.

"Consumption of creatine monohydrate may be generally safe long-term. But consumers should avoid if severe kidney disease is present," adds the expert.

Creatine Monohydrate Dosage: Standard dosage is 3–5 g daily (no need for loading phase for most people).

The doctor cautions that overuse doesn’t equal better results. "In some cases, it may cause water retention, leading to mild weight gain (not fat)," says Dr Dua.

3. Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) or Essential Amino Acids (EAAs)

This supplement may reduce muscle soreness and fatigue, and support recovery post training, especially when dietary protein intake is low. EAAs are superior to BCAAs, as they provide all essential building blocks. "These are generally safe for most people, but unnecessary if diet already provides enough protein. Avoid taking high doses without a need. It is better to optimize total daily protein first," she adds," explains Dr Dua.

Dosage: 5–10g around workouts if protein intake is otherwise inadequate.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Fish Oil or Algal Oil)

Taking Omega-3 Fatty Acids reduces exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness. This supplement may support joint, heart, and brain health, as well as improve endurance capacity. The doctor cautions: "Choose purified sources to avoid contaminants, and avoid high doses if on blood-thinners unless cleared by a doctor."

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Dosage: 1–3 g/day of combined EPA + DHA

"Over-supplementing with Omega-3 Fatty Acids can increase bleeding risk, and poor-quality products may contain heavy metals. So, pick carefully," she says.

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an important supplement. It supports bone health, muscle strength, and immune function. A vitamin D deficiency is common, especially in people with low sun exposure. However, Dr Dua adds: "Fat-soluble vitamins like D can build up, so don’t megadose without testing."

Vitamin D dosage: 1000–2000 IU daily (but it should be tailored to blood levels).

6. Electrolytes

Add electrolytes supplementation if you train intensely. Sodium, potassium, magnesium aid hydration, especially during intense or long workouts. "Electrolytes replace mineral losses during long-duration, high-sweat workouts. But overusing electrolyte drinks when not needed may lead to excess sugar/salt intake unnecessarily," says Dr Dua.

Are supplements necessary?

Supplements are not magic solutions. Dr Dua asserts: "Whole foods provide fiber, micronutrients, and phytochemicals that no pill or powder can replace. Think of supplements as filling gaps in a lifestyle driven by a balanced diet (lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats), structured training, and restorative sleep."