Fitness coach breaks down how to use workout supplement creatine the right way: ‘It is not a steroid!’

If you’re someone who is serious about fitness and training, you would probably know about the popularity of creatine in the world of supplements. From gym-goers to fitness enthusiasts alike, creatine has become one of the most-talked-about supplements for strength training, yet it is often surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Frequently confused for a type of steroid, creatine is actually a naturally occurring chemical produced by the body that supplies energy to your skeletal muscles to keep them working. Creatine supplements are manufactured in the form of powders, tablets, capsules, liquids, and energy bars. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath explains why this workout supplement could be the perfect fit for you and details the guidelines for use.(Unsplash)

In an effort to bust myths about creatine, fitness coach Raj Ganpath shared a video on Instagram on August 22, providing a comprehensive guide to the supplement that breaks down what it really is and how to use it safely.

What is creatine?

Creatine is naturally produced in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas, and it supplies a steady flow of energy to your muscles to help them contract, especially while exercising. Part of it can be ingested from protein-rich foods like red meat, seafood and animal milk, and the other half is naturally produced in the body and delivered to muscles, brain, heart, and other tissues. Coach Ganpath explains, “The point of creatine supplementation is meant to increase these levels” - as a way to improve creatine supply in the body. Contrary to popular myths, the fitness coach reiterates that it is not a steroid, but works by boosting the body’s ability to generate force and making you stronger over time.

How does it work?

Creatine works by pushing the limits of your muscle strength, but consistent strength training is the key as muscle power builds over time and constant exercise. The fitness coach unpacks how the supplement works in your body: “Let's say you can do about 10 reps using some weight in an exercise without creatine. Now, when you start supplementing with creatine, you will be able to do about 12 to 13 reps.” He further explains, “These additional 2 to three reps when you do it week after week, they add up. They accumulate and as a result, you end up becoming stronger and more powerful.” However, he repeatedly highlights that merely taking the supplement won’t do the trick - it is important to practice strength training regularly, which will help your body work harder and become more powerful over time.

Is it safe for use?

Coach Ganpath mentions, “It is one of the most well-researched supplements on the planet and it has been proven to be safe repeatedly.” It can be used by anyone who is trying to improve their strength levels, or build their muscle efficiency while working out, irrespective of age or sex.

Usage guidelines

The fitness coach recommends starting with 3 grams of creatine supplement that can be taken any time of the day; you can increase the dosage up to 5 grams over time. One thing to watch out for, as suggested by Ganpath, is to make sure you are duly hydrated. Creatine has the tendency to get you dehydrated since it pulls water into the muscle. “Just make sure you're drinking enough water, which is about 30 to 40 ml per kilogram of your body weight on a daily basis,” he added. He also mentions that fancy and expensive brands don’t guarantee efficiency, so simple creatine monohydrate is reliable, affordable and proven to work.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.