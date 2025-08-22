Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares if you really need supplements for gym body on podcast with Soha, Malaika

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, along with Malaika Arora, recently joined Soha Ali Khan on her podcast uploaded to YouTube on August 22. With protein powders and supplements becoming the latest buzzwords in the fitness world, Rujuta cleared the air by explaining what they are truly for, and when and how one should actually take them. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares easy exercises to stay active ) Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar debunks fitness myths about supplements. (Youtube@Soha Ali Khan)

Do you need supplements for a gym body

When Soha asked Rujuta, “Are you one of those people who says ‘don’t do that’ when it comes to supplementation? Because nowadays everyone wants a gym body. So what’s your nutritional advice when it comes to achieving that?”

Rujuta responded, “As far as supplements go, if they’re part of what you’re already doing, eating correctly, sleeping on time, exercising, being mindful, and you add a supplement or two, I think it’s okay.” She further adds, “If your entire focus is on pills, powders, and products at the cost of eating home-cooked food, staying regular with your workouts, and sleeping well, then it’s not worth it.”

Is staying fit really that expensive

She also pointed out how this obsession can fuel the belief that staying fit is “too expensive.” “That’s a myth,” Rujuta stressed. “If you really know what your body needs and how to work around it, fitness isn’t heavy on your pocket at all.”

According to her, this misconception largely comes from unregulated social media marketing, where influencers often push supplements without disclosing paid partnerships. This, she said, convinces people to chase “quick fixes” instead of building sustainable, affordable habits that actually work.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.