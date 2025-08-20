Search
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares easy exercises to stay active

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 02:49 pm IST

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney highlights the hidden dangers of prolonged sitting and suggests easy exercises you can do anywhere to stay healthy.

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, often shares health and fitness insights with his Instagram community. In his August 19 post, Karan spoke about the harmful effects of prolonged sitting and suggested a few easy exercises you can do anywhere to stay active. (Also read: Fitness coach shares the ‘laziest way’ to lose 9 kg without dieting: ‘Walk 10–15 minutes after every meal’ )

Fitness trainer highlights hidden dangers of sitting and promotes easy exercises. (Instagram)
Why prolonged sitting is harmful

“Get up and move. Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it can lead to…” wrote Karan in the caption, reminding his followers of the hidden dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

  • Back pain
  • Poor posture
  • Decreased circulation
  • Cardiovascular issues

He emphasised that even short periods of movement can make a big difference. “Stand up, move around, and prioritise your health and longevity,” he urged.

Easy ways to add movement to your day

Sharing practical advice, Karan explained in the video, “This is for someone whose job requires sitting for long hours. Sitting is the new smoking. Make sure to get in some movement. Treat this as a reminder to lift weights, eat clean, prioritise sleep, and drink lots of water throughout the day.”

(Also read: Fitness coach shares best ‘fat loss hack’ to lose belly fat forever: ‘Fast in morning, drink black coffee’ )

Encouraging his audience to find movement opportunities anywhere, he added, “Whatever you are near, if you see a bar, hang, as there is nothing better than hanging. Hang for as long as you can. If you see a wall, maybe get in some calf raises. It’s about getting little movement in every single day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

