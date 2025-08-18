Fitness coach shares the ‘laziest way’ to lose 9 kg without dieting: ‘Walk 10–15 minutes after every meal’

Many people struggle with losing weight, feeling overwhelmed by strict diets, complicated workout routines, and conflicting advice. The idea of shedding kilos can feel exhausting and unrealistic. Fitness coach Eric Roberts shares in his July 22 Instagram post the 'laziest way' to lose 9kg, using simple, realistic lifestyle tweaks that anyone can follow without feeling deprived or exhausted. (Also read: Fitness coach shares best ‘fat loss hack’ to lose belly fat forever: ‘Fast in morning, drink black coffee’ ) Fitness coach Eric Roberts shares simple tips for weight loss.(Shutterstock)

Walk after every meal

Eric says in his post, “Here is the laziest way to lose 20 pounds without dieting. After every meal you eat, you are going to go for a 10 to 15-minute walk. This could be outside or even just around your house, and this will add up to about 3,000 to 5,000 steps, which is not only going to burn more calories but also improve your digestion, energy, and reduce bloating.”

Smart eating and hydration habits

He adds, "Then you are going to cut out all of your liquid calories besides protein shakes. So this means if you are having energy drinks, even zero- or low-calorie ones, count them as calories. If you are having milk, make sure it's almond milk or very low-calorie milk. Or yes, diet soda, because it's zero calories. And then you are going to make sure to eat 20 to 30 grams of protein within 2 hours of waking up, and drink 20 to 40 ounces of water within 2 hours of waking up. And lastly, you have to eat in a calorie deficit."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.