Fitness coach shares 5 easy hacks to improve your health without extreme diets or workouts: ‘Do some breathwork every…’

Between endless workout trends, complicated diet plans, and quick-fix promises, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of fitness advice out there. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares in his August 11 Instagram post 5 realistic fitness hacks that can help you stay consistent, boost your energy, and see real results without turning your life upside down. (Also read: Fitness coach shares best ‘fat loss hack’ to lose belly fat forever: ‘Fast in morning, drink black coffee’ ) Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 5 simple hacks for better health and energy. (Unsplash)

1. Walking instead of snacking

"In that late-afternoon or early-evening slump, when your energy dips and you feel like eating something just out of boredom, consider going for a walk instead of reaching for a snack. This gets the blood flowing, re-energises you, and often takes your mind off food. Chances are, when you come back, you won't feel the need for that snack and even if you still do, you'll probably eat a much smaller portion," says Raj.

2. Eat leftovers

According to him, this is something a lot of people miss out on. "There's nothing wrong with eating leftovers as long as you refrigerate them. If you make a healthy meal one night, cook a little extra or order a little extra and store it in the fridge. The next day, when you're looking for a snack, reach for those leftovers instead," Raj explains.

3. Climb stairs

"For exercise, for activity, or for no reason at all, climbing stairs is always a great option," says Raj. "It builds strength, improves endurance, and helps you burn a bunch of calories."

4. Do some breathwork every evening

He emphasises the importance of taking time to wind down. "A couple of hours before bed, spend about 10 to 15 minutes sitting quietly, closing your eyes, and focusing on your breath. This will calm your mind, relax your body, and make it easier to fall asleep," Raj suggests.

5. A good night's sleep

Raj calls this the greatest hack of all. "Go to bed early. No matter what's going on in your life, try to get to bed as early as possible. This increases your chances of getting quality sleep and that's the foundation of good health," he says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.