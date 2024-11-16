Woman reveals she lost 18 kg in 1 year by including carbs in her diet; shares healthy meal ideas

Weight loss is a journey with diverse paths leading to the same goal; it doesn't follow a strict one-way road. Many may antagonise carbs like rice and bread and eliminate them completely from their diet in an attempt to lose weight quickly. However, Maddy Tse, an athlete (@maddy_tsey), opened up on Instagram about how she lost almost 18 kg over the span of one year, showing a visible transformation in her body, shedding her postpartum weight. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, including carbohydrates. Maddy Tse reduced her weight with carbs in her diet.(Instagram)

The athlete explained, “A few years ago, I believed that losing weight meant cutting out carbohydrates completely and eating very little, often just once a day, for fear of regaining any lost weight. However, I’ve learned that the best approach is to nourish your body with wholesome nutrients. Eating balanced meals that include whole grains, healthy carbohydrates, proteins, and plenty of vegetables is essential.”

ALSO READ: Woman loses 15 kg; goes from 78 to 63 kg with a 4-week workout plan that works for gym and home

Throughout her journey, she didn't skip on carbs. Here are some meals she suggested that are nutritious and beneficial to achieving a balanced diet, including all the required nutrients.

1. Meat and avocado rice

A meal is all about striking the right balance and catering to all the nutritional needs of the body. This meal featuring meat and avocado rice has everything - with protein from meat that is sautéed and cooked without strong spices or rich oils, and avocado, which is a great source of vitamins B, C, E, and K. Additionally, avocado contains monounsaturated fats, which are considered ‘good fats’ and help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). A small portion of rice is also included to provide the essential energy required to get through the day. It makes for a great lunch meal.

2. Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, and fruit

A perfect solution to sugary cravings, Greek yoghurt comes to the rescue and prevents any potential slip-ups in your diet. In addition to providing essential probiotics for good gut health, it also lowers calorie content. Seasoning it with a pinch of cinnamon and serving it with fresh strawberries elevates the simple dish, making it more refreshing and delicious. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and contain vitamin C, manganese, folate (vitamin B9), and potassium. This nutrient-rich sweet dish is better than any sugar-laden dessert.

ALSO READ: Man shed 20 kg without a strict diet with '5 golden rules for quick weight loss'

3. Rice, green onion, and chicken

Another meal with carbs and protein; this dish includes rice, chopped and lightly cooked onions, and pan-seared chicken cooked to a nice, golden brown texture. Along with protein from the chicken, the green onions in the dish add a nice crunch and are a good source of Vitamin K.

4. Brown rice, green onions, and salmon

Another alternative to the previous rice recipe, especially if you are a pescatarian and prefer fish over meat, is to use salmon. Follow the same low-oil, pan-seared method and top with lightly sautéed green onions. Brown rice is a go-to choice for weight loss, especially on the days you’re extra pumped to boost your diet.

5. Eggs, whole bread, and mayo

Bread is another carb often completely avoided in diets, but eating it in moderation, with mindful size portions, is the key. Top it with the protein of your choice and a low-fat mayo.

6. Greek yoghurt and granola bar

A perfect option for snacking, a Greek yoghurt granola bar is super nutritious. With the super ingredient Greek yoghurt doing the heavy lifting with its rich nutrients, the granola bar is also low in calories. Choose this snack whenever you wish to indulge in a guilt-free snacking.