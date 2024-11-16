Woman loses 15 kg; goes from 78 to 63 kg with a 4-week workout plan that works for gym and home

A fitness coach and nutritionist keeps sharing her diet secrets and workout plan that helped her lose weight and maintain it with healthy habits. In a recent post, she dropped a 4-week workout plan that helped her lose 15 kg and go from 78 to 63 kg. According to her, these exercises are perfect for the gym and can be done at home, too. Scroll down to check it out. A fitness coach lost 15 kgs with the help of a 4-week workout plan.

4-week workout plan to aid weight loss

The fitness coach, Anushka Singh, posted the weight loss workout plan on Instagram, and in the caption, she talked about focusing on strength training and cardio while starting her weight loss journey. “When I started my weight loss journey, my focus was to perform strength training and cardio both for speedy results and made sure to dedicate one muscle group at a time only. Trust me, if you follow this routine for the next four weeks, you will be unrecognisable,” she wrote.

Anushka divided the workout plan into 6 days - from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being the recovery day. She dedicated each day to one muscle group, helping one target each part of their body during the entire week. For Monday, she focused on chest workouts. Meanwhile, she assigned quads for Tuesday, back for Wednesday, shoulder for Thursday, biceps and triceps for Friday, and hamstrings and glutes for Saturday.

She divided the Monday and Tuesday exercise plan into five categories: warmup, cardio, dumbbell workout, core exercises, and a cool-down period. Meanwhile, for the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday plans, she divided them into mobility exercises, warmups, dumbbell workouts, cardio, and a cool-down period. Check out the exercises she assigned for each muscle group below:

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.