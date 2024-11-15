Woman reveals how she lost 7 kg in just 21 days without any strict diet. Here’s the simple routine she followed

Diet is integral to weight loss. Watching what you eat is vital to managing and losing weight. Some may even give up their comfort food to stick to their diet. But it turns out weight loss is not only about what you eat but also when you eat. Nutritionist Tanu Goswami took to Instagram to share her plan for weight loss without any stringent diet in 21 days. Intermittent fasting plays a big part in this plan. It helped her reduce 7kgs in 21 days and 3 inches off the waist. Intermittent fasting helps in weight loss.(Shutterstock)

Daily routine

She outlined certain key practices to follow every day in the 21-day routine, which will result in weight loss by the end of it. It involves 16 hours of intermittent fasting, walking 10,000 steps daily, getting 8 hours of sleep, drinking 4 litres of water, and consuming 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. This shows that weight loss goes beyond just diet and requires a holistic and comprehensive approach that includes sleep and staying hydrated. Most importantly, the plan highlighted intermittent fasting, which is a cycle of eating and fasting throughout the day.

Intermittent fasting benefits

Intermittent fasting is all about when to eat and when not to.(Shutterstock)

Intermittent fasting is essentially fasting in particular periods of the day. Tanu said that this constant switch from eating and fasting facilitates weight loss. She added, “It is not just good for Weight loss but it helps in reversing ageing. I did Intermittent Fasting for 21 Days and the results are just amazing. I lost 7 kgs and 3 inches from my waist plus it helped me to get better skin and improved my bloating.” Furthermore, she also listed several benefits of intermittent fasting, such as controlling diabetes, boosting metabolism, aiding in faster weight loss, and making your skin glow.

Windows of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has particular windows of fasting. The nutritionist outlined three methods of intermittent fasting. The 16:8 method involves eating for 8 hours and fasting for the remaining 16 hours, with flexible eating windows such as 12-8, 11-7, or 1-9. The second type is 5:2 method which consists of eating normally for 5 days of the week and fasting for 2 days, making it a more intense version of fasting. Lastly, the 14:10 method involves eating for 10 hours and fasting for 14 hours, which she recommended as a great option for beginners. She suggested avoiding milk, fruits or fruit juices, coconut water, chewing gum, and milk coffee or tea during the fasting period.

