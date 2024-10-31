How to lose '5 kg in just 2 weeks in realistic way', according to a nutritionist; find out what a doctor has to say

In case you're unfamiliar with intermittent fasting, it involves incorporating periods of fasting (not eating), whether it be fasting for certain hours out of the day or fasting certain days out of the week. There are tons of different methods of intermittent fasting, and as US-based hormonal health coach and nutritionist Abram Anderson claims, it has the potential to make you lose a lot of weight in very little time. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach Nutritionist Abram Anderson has has the benefits of intermittent fasting include quick weight loss. (File Photo)

He has discussed the two components of his 'realistic' plan to lose 10 pounds (5 kg) in two weeks in a video. We asked Dr RS Mishra, principal director, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj if Abram's weight loss tips actually work.

But before that, let's find out what he actually said. In a video on his Instagram page, Abram said, “If I had to lose 10 pounds in two weeks, this is what I'd do as a professional health coach... if I wanted to ensure with 100 percent certainty that I was down 10 pounds by the end of two weeks.”

'Completely eliminate hunger’

Listing his tips, he said, “First thing I would do is I would implement intermittent fasting. Why? Because that would completely eliminate hunger. If you don't eat at a scheduled time, on a regular basis, your body gets used to not eating, and stops sending out those hunger signals, which is why snacking is so detrimental to trying to lose weight. This is the opposite of the conventional advice of trying to eat like six meals a day. If you eat six meals a day, you are hungry all day. Intermittent fasting is the complete opposite of that. It actually takes away your body's hunger hormones.”

People have ‘lost 6.8 kg in 3 days eating whole fruits’

The second thing he said he would do to lose 5 kg in two weeks: Eat fruits 'like crazy'. "I would start eating whole fruits like crazy. I would make my diet, probably 80 percent plus, whole fruits. So, apples, berries, fruits where you eat the skin would be phenomenal. We have had clients who have lost upwards of 15 pounds (6.8 kg) in three days focussing on whole fruits," Abram said.

Does all this actually work?

According to Dr RS Mishra, while losing 5 kg in two weeks, as claimed by Abram, is possible, it comes with its own share of risks depending on a person's age and comorbidities. He says, "It is certainly not advocated in the middle-aged and elderly population, and even the younger generation should refrain from such rapid weight loss and should be under constant supervision of a physician if they plan to lose weight at such a rapid pace."

He adds, "While more research is needed on longer-term outcomes and this approach should be avoided in particular health conditions, intermittent fasting should be considered as an option for individuals who have a pattern of unhealthy weight gain using standard eating patterns."

Intermittent fasting for weight loss: pros and cons

Dr RS Mishra says that given the ongoing strain that the obesity epidemic has placed on public health, new and effective approaches to weight control are needed. According to him, one approach to improving weight and metabolic outcomes is intermittent fasting, which consists of multiple different timing schedules for temporary food avoidance, including alternate-day fasting, other similar full-day fasting patterns, and time-restricted feeding (where the day’s food is consumed over a 6-hour period, allowing for 18 hour of fasting).

He says, “These feeding schedules have favourable metabolic effects by intermittently inducing the metabolism of fatty acids to ketones. The regimens overall lead to a decrease in weight and have been linked to improvements in dyslipidemia, blood pressure, hypertension and cardiovascular risk factors.”

Despite the promising outcomes of intermittent fasting, it does not come without side effects. According to Dr RS Mishra, some of the commonly reported adverse effects include hypoglycemia, dizziness, and weakness.

"There higher incidence of adverse cardiovascular events during episodes of hypoglycemia. In addition, fasting without proper protein replacement is a well-known cause of muscle wasting and should be avoided. There is potential for fasting to be dangerous, and, as such, it is not recommended for individuals with hormonal imbalances, pregnant and breastfeeding women, young children, adults of advanced age, and individuals with immune deficiencies, including those with a history of solid organ transplant with subsequent medical immunosuppression."

He adds, "Individuals with eating disorders or those with dementia have other unique challenges that will likely be exacerbated by pursuing planned fasting and, therefore, should avoid intermittent fasting regimens."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.