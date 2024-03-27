Is the 16:8 intermittent fasting really harmful for your health?

In the day and age of fancy gym memberships, weight loss programmes and pricey keto meals, intermittent fasting (IF) has become the universal favourite for being a free and fuss-free alternative for weight loss and overall well-being. Defined as a period of voluntary abstinence from food — typically 16 hours a day — IF gained popularity with prominent names such as Alia Bhatt, Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Hudgens, Elon Musk and Hugh Jackman batting for it. But, a recent study raised alarm bells by concluding that people who followed an eight-hour eating window were 91% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease. We speak to experts to put things in perspective.

Intermittent fasting involves alternating between eating and fasting periods, typically with an eight-hour eating window and 16 hours of fasting (Shutterstock)

Is there cause for concern?

Payal Kothari, integrative nutritionist and gut health coach, Mumbai, says while the research has caused a furore, a lot of this panic is unfounded. “IF is one of the most transformative diets. It’s a traditional pattern of eating early and allowing the body to reboot and heal,” Kothari shares. Throwing light on the study’s limitations, she adds, “We don’t know what those 20,000 people ate, whether it was home-cooked or fast food, whether they were diabetic, etc.”



Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Experts view intermittent fasting as a diet that allows the body to reboot and heal(Shutterstock)

Moreover, there could be multiple contributing factors for heart disease. “Stress, obesity, insulin resistance, blood pressure and inflammation markers like poor gut health — all these can be factors for heart disease. Remember, the data is not conclusive,” says Kothari.



Dr Rakesh Rai Sapra, Director & HOD-Cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, also adds, "There has been a recent publication showing increased cardiovascular events and mortality by intermittent fasting. This is the first time a safety concern has been raised for this type of eating habit. One possible reason for this could be no control on type of food consumed by people participating in the study. Quality of food and choice of food consumed is of paramount importance and cannot be ignored. This could be responsible for taking away the benefits of any type of diet regimen including intermittent fasting."

Mixed experiences

Akash Verma (38), a corporate professional, has been following this pattern of eating for the past two weeks. “I feel lighter. I am more focussed during the day and don’t feel sluggish,” he shares. But, not every experience is pleasant. Take for instance, content creator Tarini Peshawaria: “I tried it about two-and-a-half years ago. While I did feel lighter and lost weight, I also felt slightly light-headed and dizzy during the fasting hours on some days. think it’s not for everyone and especially not for those who start their day with an extremely busy schedule or a heavy workout.””

How to do the 16:8 right

Kothari’s first word of advice is to follow the diet under medical supervision. She says, “Start slow, and only after consulting a doctor. 16/8 is the ideal fasting window, where you eat for eight hours and fast for 16. In the eating period, you should have nourishing meals, no fast food.”

Bengaluru-based nutritionist Silky Mahajan stresses that it’s safe to exercise while following IF, albeit with modifications: “Go for light- or high-intensity workouts, depending on individual need, body composition and medical conditions. If you’re new to IF, listen to your body and adjust your exercise intensity and duration accordingly. If your workout falls in the meal window, have a balanced approach with protein for muscle repair, carbs for energy, healthy fats for satiety and nutrients from vegetables. Stay hydrated.”

Not for everyone

While the diet is safe for most, it may not be suitable for certain individuals:



Intermittent fasting is not meant for everyone(Shutterstock)

Those with underlying medical conditions or specific dietary needs, including pregnant or breastfeeding women, children, teens and the elderly.

Those suffering from eating disorders, adrenal fatigue, weakened immune systems or people on certain medications or recovering from illness.

Individuals with diabetes or a history of low blood sugar. “IF may make symptoms worse in people with hard-to-regulate blood sugar levels. But, it can be a fruitful tool when used in a comprehensive diabetes management plan. Consult your doctor first,” cautions Dr AK Jhingan, Internal Medicine and Diabetes specialist, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.



MEAL IDEAS

Since summer has began go light, yet have protein-rich meals, advises nutritionist Sheela Tanna. She shares a meal plan to follow:



Moong dal chilla(Shutterstock)

For lunch

Multigrain khichdi with vegetables and curd

Moong dal and chana dal chilla with coconut chutney

Curd rice with boiled chana salad

Scrambled egg rolls or sandwiches

Whole wheat pasta with veggies(Shutterstock)



For dinner