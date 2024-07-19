'No exercise, no running, no medication’: Here’s how Madhavan followed intermittent fasting

Actor Madhavan shared his amazing journey of weight loss with intermittent fasting. Madhavan shared a short snippet of his interview with Curly Tales on his Twitter profile and wrote about the benefits of intermittent fasting and how it benefitted him in his weight loss journey. Madhavan directed the 2022 film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on Indian rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. During that time, he gained a lot of kilos. However, the actor went through a strict diet routine and shed most of the kilos within a period of 21 days. In the interview, Madhavan can be seen speaking to Kamiya Jani and talking about his weight loss journey. “I only ate food that was good for my body. No exercise, No running, No surgery. No medication. Nothing.” Madhavan shared a short snippet of his interview with Curly Tales on his Twitter profile and wrote about the benefits of intermittent fasting and how it benefitted him in his weight loss journey. (Twitter/@ActorMadhavan)

Madhavan also shared pictures of himself from the sets of Rocketry when he gained a lot of weight, and then his transformation journey through intermittent fasting, by which he shed his weight within three weeks.

ALSO READ: Fasting, feasting: The science behind intermittent fasting

Here's how Madhavan followed intermittent fasting

“Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water).. last meal at 6.45 pm. Only cooked food -nothing raw at all post 3 pm.. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep (no screen time 90 min before bed)… plenty of fluids.. lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolised by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all,” read his tweet.

ALSO READ: Intermittent fasting 101: Everything you need to know about this eating pattern

Benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a diet process that has shown positive outcomes for people in losing weight. It also helps in maintaining a healthy diet pattern and is beneficial for heart health. It also helps in reducing inflammation, improving cell repair process and burning fat. Intermittent fasting works as a way of prolonging the time gap between two meals, thereby letting the body burn fat, and take in less calories.

ALSO READ: Intermittent fasting vs small meals: Which diet is better for weight loss?