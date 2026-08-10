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Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better or more beneficial? Experts explain what your skin and muscles actually need
Explore the differences between collagen and protein powder, their benefits for skin and muscles, and find out which is best for your health needs.
Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 20:00:43 IST
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
YourHappyLife Reglow 8000mg Wellnex Marine Collagen Peptide Supplement Powder For Women & Men| Type 1 & 3 For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails |Glutathione, NAC, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid -250gm, PassionfruitView Details
₹1,648
YourHappyLife Naked Japanese Marine Collagen Supplement Type 1 & 3 with Vitamin C for Men & Women|Skin, Joints, Hair & Nails|10000mg Hydrolyzed Peptides Fast Absorption|Pack of 1 (250 gm)-UnflavouredView Details
₹1,517
Cureveda Veg Collagen 5000mg Collagen Peptide with added Vitamin C & E, Grapeseed Extract For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails | Men & Women - 150 gm Powder UnflavouredView Details
₹1,199
INJA Wellness Life Marine Collagen Supplement Powder, Japanese Collagen with Original Formulation, Healthy Skin, Joints, Hair Growth, Zero Sugar, Blueberry, 150 gm, 1 count, 30 ServingsView Details
₹2,550
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Rich Chocolate]View Details
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.