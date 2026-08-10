Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better or more beneficial? Experts explain what your skin and muscles actually need

Collagen is a protein found in many parts of our bodies, especially in the skin, bones, joints, and muscles. It helps keep our bodies strong and flexible. As we age, our collagen levels go down, which can lead to sagging skin and joint pain. “You can get collagen from high-protein foods like chicken, fish, eggs, and non-vegetarian soups”, dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar tells Health Shots . Eating foods that are rich in vitamin C, like oranges, lemons, tomatoes, and bell peppers, also helps your body produce collagen.

The body needs different minerals and proteins to stay healthy. However, as we age, we may need certain minerals or proteins more than others. This can be especially challenging when our diet is limited. For instance, collagen is a protein found mostly in animal products, while protein powder is often found in dairy products. So, how can people who do not eat meat manage their protein intake, and which source is better? Let’s talk about that today.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

This protein comes from milk. It is a high-protein, low-fat food that many people use in their fitness routines. “Protein powder is easy to digest, which helps muscles recover and grow”, Dietitian Hari Lakshmi, Consultant – Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai, tells Health Shots . Some healthy snacks, like protein bars and baked goods, also have protein in them.

Collagen is mostly found in animal-based foods, which can be a challenge for vegetarians who have skin problems related to ageing. “If you’re a vegetarian, it’s important to talk to a health expert about other ways to get collagen”, says You can also find collagen tablets in stores, but you should only use them with guidance from a professional.

There is no simple answer to this question. It depends on your body's needs and your food choices. For example:

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)