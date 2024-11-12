Lose 10-15 kgs easily before 2024 ends? Dietitian shares 30-day weight loss meal plan

We are on the cusp of another New Year where fitness enthusiasts will be gearing up to make another round of health goals but according to Diet Coach and Weight Loss expert - Tulasi Nithin, can even lose 10-15 kg easily before 2024 ends. In a viral Instagram video, Tulasi Nithin spilled the beans on a 30-day weight loss meal plan that claims to help you shed 10-15 kgs easily on a monthly basis. Lose weight fast for 2024! What you need to know before starting the latest fad diet (Photo by Pixabay)

A slimmer New Year 2025:

Commenting on the effectiveness of such a meal plan, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “As new year is approaching near, lots of instant weight loss advices have started loading social media. New resolutions for maintaining the right weight are made at the start of every new year but do not come into reality unless a person suffers from an ailment or is advised by a doctor. It’s easy to lose 10-15 kgs weight in a month but it is medically not advised. Weight loss is a journey and it involves dedication, balanced diet plan, regular exercise and lifestyle modification.”

She cautioned, “The diet plan suggested in the reel is made based on the concept of calorie restricted, high protein diet but following the same type of plan for 30 days is not advised as it lacks variety and the amount of fibre, vitamins and minerals available to the body will be very limited. The body will lose weight due to calorie restriction but it will be loss of muscle mass also. Fat loss will happen only if it is combined with the right type of exercise.”

Expert tips to reach your weight loss goals:

Prachi Chandra suggested, “To lose 10-15 kgs in a month, we need to create a significant calorie deficit. The recommended deficit is of 500-1000kcal/day in order to lose 2-4 kgs in a month. Weight gain is gradual due to excess calorie consumption so weight loss also should be gradual with sustained calorie deficit and should be done under medical supervision. Remember for faster and sustained weight loss start your meal with one vegetable (smoothie/soup/salad) or low calorie seasonal fruit, followed by intake of pulse/legume based protein (sprouts) and later with whole grains (millets/ cereal).”

She highlighted a few other points to consider -

• Eat healthy, eat low calorie diet.

• Include variety in diet. Your meal plate should be as colorful as rainbow.

• Control portion size.

• Don’t skip meals. Should eat in a peaceful environment & chew food adequately.

• Be mindful while eating.

• Increase intake of fibre & protein rich natural foods

• Control intake of sugary & junk foods.

• Hydrate yourself.

• Keep a check on salt intake.

• Control intake of fatty foods.

• Read nutritional labels and serving size while purchasing the packaged food.

Instead of opting for fad diets, you are better off eating a balanced meal and exercising for good health, fitness and weight loss.(Shutterstock)

Prachi Chandra concluded, “HIIT (high intensity interval training) involves alternating short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest or lower intensity exercise. Activities like sprinting, cycling and body exercise (burpees, squats and lunges) can burn a large number of calories in a relatively short period of time, maximising fat loss.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.