Woman reveals she lost 11 kg in just 2 months with simple tips: 'My legs are slim, tummy is flat'

A Japan-based fitness coach keeps sharing ‘healthy diet tips that allow sweets, eating out, and even drinks’, on their Instagram page, Bridal Diet Yoshida. The trainer also shares 'ultimate leg-toning techniques' and 'tips for weight control'. In a recent post, they shared how a client was able to fit into her wedding dress and completely 'transform' her body after dropping from ‘63 kg to 52 kg in weight and 75 cm to 61cm on her waist' within two months. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Before-and-after weight loss pictures of a woman who lost 11 kg in two months. (Instagram/ Bridal Diet Yoshida)

‘I’m grateful for this journey of self-love’

The post featured before-and-after weight loss pictures of the woman, and the caption read, "In just two months, I lost 11kg! My legs are slim, my tummy is flat, and my whole shape has transformed! Height: 162cm. Weight: 63kg → 52kg (-11kg). Waist: 75cm → 61cm (-14cm) I’m so happy with these results! Thanks to Yoshimezott's training, I’ve turned my body around."

The post shared a glimpse of her lifestyle and fitness regime, writing, "Here’s how I did it: Detox baths. Tasting tips. Yoshimezott ultimate leg training. Diet-friendly outfits. Mini closet organisation… Gut health and posture improvements …and more!" She also said, “Now, my wedding dress fits perfectly! I’m grateful for this journey of self-love and my supportive husband. Here’s to a bright future, feeling and looking my best!”

How to lose weight, according to women who underwent drastic weight loss

If losing weight seems hard, that's because it is: it requires a lifestyle change and consistent effort to reach your fitness goals. But if you thought losing weight was the hard part, you were mistaken. The real work is in keeping the weight off.

These three women prove that maintaining weight loss requires just as much effort as getting the weight off in the first place:

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.