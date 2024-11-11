Woman reveals how she 'lost 20 kg at home with just a pair of dumbbells' after years of wasting money on gym memberships
Naveena Muhilan says she lost 20 kg by working out every day at home with 5 kg and 10 kg dumbbells, and eating only homecooked food.
If you're trying to lose weight, maintaining a healthy diet that creates a calorie deficit and following a workout routine are key. In a video, Naveena Muhilan, a self-proclaimed online fitness coach who shares workout and weight loss tips on her Instagram page, spoke about how the most efficient way to lose weight does not always involve expensive gym memberships and strict diets. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works
‘I walked, danced, ate only homecooked food’
Naveena keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss pictures on Instagram. Sharing a workout video from her living room, she said, “I lost 20 kg at home with just a pair of dumbbells. I started during the Covid-19 pandemic when I could not go out. I did not have access to Swiggy or Zomato, which was actually a good thing. I worked out every day at home with 5 kg and 10 kg dumbbells. I walked, danced, and ate only homecooked food, and I slowly started losing weight and building muscle. I realised you don't need any magic foods or hours of cardio to lose weight. Just eating the right food and spending 45-60 minutes of your time is enough.”
'Fitness is not about cheat meals or detox drinks'
In another recent video, she said, “Six years ago, I started going to the gym because I was not confident. I was not happy with the clothes' fit... I wanted to be as lean as a model in just a month or two. Over time, though, my perspective completely changed. After years of paying gym memberships that went to waste, I started working out at home and things are different now. I finally understand how fitness actually works. It is not a quick fix, it is a lifestyle. It is not about cheat meals or detox drinks, it is about giving yourself some love and taking care of your body.”
How lose weight and keep it off too
No matter what your fitness-related goals are, there are two things that are important to incorporate into your lifestyle: a balanced diet and a workout routine.
These five diets are some of the best for weight loss. They can help you achieve your goals and maintain your weight over time. With the right diet plan and dedication, you can reach your weight loss goals and live a healthier life. Also, here are 10 easy indoor exercises you can easily do in the comfort of your home when you don't want to hit the gym.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.