Woman reveals how she 'lost 20 kg at home with just a pair of dumbbells' after years of wasting money on gym memberships

‘I walked, danced, ate only homecooked food’

Naveena keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss pictures on Instagram. Sharing a workout video from her living room, she said, “I lost 20 kg at home with just a pair of dumbbells. I started during the Covid-19 pandemic when I could not go out. I did not have access to Swiggy or Zomato, which was actually a good thing. I worked out every day at home with 5 kg and 10 kg dumbbells. I walked, danced, and ate only homecooked food, and I slowly started losing weight and building muscle. I realised you don't need any magic foods or hours of cardio to lose weight. Just eating the right food and spending 45-60 minutes of your time is enough.”

'Fitness is not about cheat meals or detox drinks'

In another recent video, she said, “Six years ago, I started going to the gym because I was not confident. I was not happy with the clothes' fit... I wanted to be as lean as a model in just a month or two. Over time, though, my perspective completely changed. After years of paying gym memberships that went to waste, I started working out at home and things are different now. I finally understand how fitness actually works. It is not a quick fix, it is a lifestyle. It is not about cheat meals or detox drinks, it is about giving yourself some love and taking care of your body.”

How lose weight and keep it off too

No matter what your fitness-related goals are, there are two things that are important to incorporate into your lifestyle: a balanced diet and a workout routine.

These five diets are some of the best for weight loss. They can help you achieve your goals and maintain your weight over time. With the right diet plan and dedication, you can reach your weight loss goals and live a healthier life. Also, here are 10 easy indoor exercises you can easily do in the comfort of your home when you don't want to hit the gym.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.