Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works

You may be aware that it all starts in the kitchen and how making small changes to your diet can help you see results without feeling deprived. But did you know you could lose almost 3 kg in just a week by having soup with paneer and all the right vegetables? Weight loss should make you feel active and healthy, not stress you out.

Recipe for weight loss soup

Dietitian Natasha Mohan, who has over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, recently posted a video on Instagram of her 'fast weight loss dinner recipe for people with no medical issue'. She also mentioned in the video, "My client ate this daily. Lost 3 kg in 7 days."

In the video, after dry roasting paneer cubes, Natasha added sliced vegetables such as carrot, green beans, spinach and mushrooms, along with oats and water, to chopped garlic. She seasoned the soup with salt and pepper and added soy sauce and fresh coriander leaves for flavour.

Doctor reveals if this could actually lead to weight loss

But can soup for dinner help you lose weight in no time at all? It's not impossible to achieve fast weight loss with healthy soup recipes, but there are many factors worth considering.

Dr Kiran Soni, Head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, reveals how realistic, effective, and, most importantly, safe the above-mentioned soup recipe is when it comes to dropping weight and trimming inches.

She said, "One thing that matters is – what was the initial weight? If the person's weight was around 90-100 kg then it is possible to reduce weight fast but that may be due to loss of water. But if the person's weight is say 70 kg and then we say that they lost 3 kg with just having soup for dinner, that is not possible. The weight loss would depend on the person's current weight, height and metabolic rate. People who have more muscle can lose weight faster compared to those who are obese and therefore have more fat."

Dr Kiran Soni further said that by reducing calorie intake, one can reduce weight faster. Apart from this, factors, such as the timing of your meal – before sunset or after sunset – also make a difference in how fast or slow your weight loss will be.