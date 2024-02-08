5 low calorie chutney recipes for weight loss

When it comes to losing weight sustainably, your diet plays a major role in your fitness journey. Avoiding high-calorie foods and embracing a balanced diet can help you keep on track to a great extent. However, healthy doesn't have to be boring, and to make sure you enjoy your meals, it's important to add accompaniments that boost flavour and elevate dining experience. Chutney can be a tasty and healthy addition to your diet while shedding pounds as being homemade it's low calorie, full of fibre and rich in vitamins and minerals. The chutneys that we make at home have fresh ingredients like herbs, vegetables, and fruits that are typically low in calories compared to high-calorie condiments like mayonnaise or creamy dressings. Chutney is usually rich in fibre as it is made of fruit, vegetables or herbs that can help promote feelings of fullness and satiety. (Also read: Ran out of options for evening snack? Here's an easy recipe of green garlic Shakshuka) Chutneys are usually rich in fibre they are made of fruit, vegetables or herbs that can help promote feelings of fullness and satiety.(Pinterest)

Abhilasha V Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD- Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Bengaluru shares healthy chutney recipes to support your weight loss journey.

1. Cilantro Mint Chutney

Ingredients: Fresh cilantro (1 cup), fresh mint leaves (1/2 cup), green chilies (2-3, adjust to taste), lemon juice (2 tablespoons), salt (to taste).

Instructions: Blend all the ingredients together until smooth, adding a little water if needed to achieve the desired consistency. Adjust salt and lemon juice to taste.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

2. Tomato Garlic Chutney

Ingredients: Ripe tomatoes (2 medium-sized), garlic cloves (4-5), vinegar (1 tablespoon), salt (to taste), sugar (optional, a pinch).

Instructions: Sauté chopped tomatoes and garlic in a non-stick pan until soft. Let it cool, then blend with vinegar, salt, and sugar if using, until smooth.

Preparation time: 15 minutes.

3. Coconut Curry Leaf Chutney

Ingredients: Fresh or desiccated coconut (1/2 cup), curry leaves (1/4 cup), green chilies (2-3), ginger (small piece), asafoetida (a pinch), lemon juice (1 tablespoon), salt (to taste).

Instructions: Dry roast coconut, curry leaves, green chilies, and ginger until lightly browned. Let it cool, then blend with water, asafoetida, lemon juice, and salt until smooth.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

4. Apple Cinnamon Chutney

Ingredients: Apples (2 medium-sized), cinnamon powder (1 teaspoon), nutmeg (a pinch), lemon juice (1 tablespoon), salt (to taste).

Instructions: Cook diced apples with a splash of water until soft. Let it cool, then blend with cinnamon powder, nutmeg, lemon juice, and salt until smooth.

Preparation time: 20 minutes.

5. Roasted Bell Pepper Chutney

Ingredients: Bell peppers (2-3, any colour), garlic cloves (2-3), balsamic vinegar (1 tablespoon), salt (to taste), black pepper (to taste).

Instructions: Roast bell peppers over an open flame or under a broiler until charred. Peel off the skin and remove seeds. Blend roasted peppers with garlic, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper until smooth.

Preparation time: 25 minutes

These chutneys can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.