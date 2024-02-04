Evening snacks can be tricky to make – while we want to relish tasty dishes, we also want to ensure that they are high in nutrients and are healthy. Evening cravings of lip-smacking dishes are very common, especially with winter chill in the air. But winter season is coming to an end, and as we have the last few weeks left of the season, we should not waste any more of it having boring evening snacks. Shakshuka makes for a perfect dish anytime of the day, but as an evening snack surrounded by loved ones, it hits different. Believed to have originated in North Africa, Shakshuka is a Meghrebi dish prepared with poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion, and garlic. It is usually seasoned with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper. Ran out of options for evening snack? Here's an easy recipe of green garlic Shakshuka(Unsplash)

Here is a super easy and fun recipe of preparing green garlic Shakshuka at home and enjoy with your family and friends:

Ingredients:

1 medium bunch of green garlic

5 eggs

1 small bunch of fresh coriander leaves

10-15 fresh mint leaves

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

2-3 green chillies

1 inch ginger, sliced

2 tbsps oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ lemon

2 tbsps chopped spring onion greens and for sprinkling

Red chilli flakes for sprinkling

Crushed black peppercorns for sprinkling

Toasted bread slices to serve

Method:

Chop the green garlic with the greens and keep aside. In a blender, make a fine paste of coriander leaves, mint leaves, onion, green chillies and ginger. Then in a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds and spring onion bulbs and saute together. Add the chopped green garlic and the fine paste and mix everything together. Add turmeric powder, salt, coriander powder, cumin powder and one cup of water and mix together. Then add lemon juice, sprinkle spring onion greens and mix well. Make five cavities and break one egg in each cavity. Cover and cook till the eggs are properly cooked. Sprinkle red chilli flakes, crushed black peppercorns and spring onion greens, and serve hot with toasted bread slices.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)