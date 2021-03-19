Give your breakfast a Mediterranean twist with this delicious Shakshouka recipe
Bored of eating the same old breakfast everyday? Take your taste buds on a spin with this delicious Shakshouka recipe. The Maghrebi dish consists of poached eggs cooked in a rich and decadent sauce made of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, and spices such as cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper and nutmeg. While the original version is based in a meat stew, this vegetarian egg version of the recipe is perfect for the Indian palate, and will definitely change your breakfast menu for good. Read on:
Ingredients
Extra virgin olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
2 green peppers, chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled, chopped
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp sweet paprika
½ tsp ground cumin
Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
Salt and pepper
6 Vine-ripe tomatoes, chopped (about 6 cups chopped tomatoes)
½ cup tomato sauce
6 large eggs
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley leaves (about 0.2 ounces or 5 grams)
¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves (about 0.2 ounces or 5 grams)
Method
In a large cast iron skillet heat 3 table spoons of olive oil, once hot add your chopped onions, green peppers, garlic, spices, pinch salt and pepper. Sautee the vegetables, stirring occasionally until the vegetables have softened, this should take about 5 minutes. It is important to use a cast iron skillet as it will also act as your serving dish.
After the vegetables have softened add your tomatoes and tomato sauce to the pan, cover the mixture and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes. After this uncover your mix and allow it to reduce and thicken, keep tasting and adjusting your seasoning as per your taste.
Once the mix is thick enough that it stays in place and isn't runny, use a spoon to make a couple of indentations depending on how many eggs you wish to use, crack your eggs into these indentations or 'wells'. Try to keep your yolks intact.
Reduce the heat, cover the skillet, and cook on low until the egg whites are set. Uncover and add the fresh parsley and mint. Serve with your choice of bread however warm pita or challah bread go great with this dish.
(Recipe courtesy The Mediterranean Dish)
