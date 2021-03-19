These light and healthy Vietnamese spring rolls are perfect for the summer

Gỏi cuốn is the traditional name for Vietnamese spring rolls, these aren't like the fried rolls we are accustomed to eating, and are much fresher and healthier. While usually the ingredients are a variety of jullienned vegetables topped with pork or prawns, you can skip the meat and go for a vegetarian version. These are great for light meals and snacks, and the sweet and spicy peanut sauce adds a great punch to the summery treat. Check out this quick and easy recipe for the Vietnames delicacy.

Ingredients

Peanut Dipping Sauce

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, mashed (or about 1 teaspoon minced)

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce or a chile garlic sauce, optional for spice

1–2 Tablespoons warm water, or more as needed

optional garnish: crushed peanuts, sprinkle of crushed red pepper

Summer Rolls

10 spring roll rice paper wrappers

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

1 large cucumber, julienned (you can peel, but I don’t)

1/2 of a large red pepper, julienned

1/3 cup chopped purple cabbage

1 ounce cooked rice noodles or rice vermicelli (optional)

1 avocado, sliced

handful fresh cilantro (and/or mint, basil)

5 large green lettuce leaves (romaine, butter, etc), torn in half

20 medium cooked shrimp, peeled and sliced in half length-wise

optional for garnish: sesame seeds

Instructions

Assemble, chop and keep all ingredients required for the rolls ready. Also keep the dipping sauce ready by mixing all the ingredients together, whisk or blend until the mixture is smooth and uniform like any store bought sauce.

Prepare the rice paper wrappers, start by pouring warm water into a large bowl dip the rice paper wrapper one by one into the warm water for 15-20 seconds (or whatever the package suggests). The wrapper should be soft, yet still slightly firm and pliable. Don't let it soak too long or it will get gummy, place the softened wrapper onto your work area and pat with a clean cloth so that it is slightly dry.

It is now time to fill your rolls, start with placing a few sticks of carrot, cucumber, red pepper, and a sprinkle of cabbage on top of the bottom 1/3 of the rice paper. Then, a small amount of noodles (optional), a slice or two of avocado and a bit of cilantro. Lay 1/2 of a lettuce leaf on top and 4 slices of shrimp on top– as pictured above. Remember, do not overstuff the roll. Start small then add more, as needed, as you roll each one.

Roll everything up tightly. Use your hands to tuck the filling tightly inside the roll and fold them to secure everything in place.

Place on a serving plate, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with peanut sauce.

(Recipe courtesy Sally's Baking Addiction)