IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / These light and healthy Vietnamese spring rolls are perfect for the summer
Vietnamese Spring Rolls(Unsplash)
Vietnamese Spring Rolls(Unsplash)
recipe

These light and healthy Vietnamese spring rolls are perfect for the summer

Vietnamese spring rolls are much fresher and healthier. While usually the ingredients are a variety of jullienned vegetables topped with pork or prawns, you can skip the meat and go for a vegetarian version.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST

Gỏi cuốn is the traditional name for Vietnamese spring rolls, these aren't like the fried rolls we are accustomed to eating, and are much fresher and healthier. While usually the ingredients are a variety of jullienned vegetables topped with pork or prawns, you can skip the meat and go for a vegetarian version. These are great for light meals and snacks, and the sweet and spicy peanut sauce adds a great punch to the summery treat. Check out this quick and easy recipe for the Vietnames delicacy.

Ingredients

Peanut Dipping Sauce

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, mashed (or about 1 teaspoon minced)

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce or a chile garlic sauce, optional for spice

1–2 Tablespoons warm water, or more as needed

optional garnish: crushed peanuts, sprinkle of crushed red pepper

Summer Rolls

10 spring roll rice paper wrappers

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

1 large cucumber, julienned (you can peel, but I don’t)

1/2 of a large red pepper, julienned

1/3 cup chopped purple cabbage

1 ounce cooked rice noodles or rice vermicelli (optional)

1 avocado, sliced

handful fresh cilantro (and/or mint, basil)

5 large green lettuce leaves (romaine, butter, etc), torn in half

20 medium cooked shrimp, peeled and sliced in half length-wise

optional for garnish: sesame seeds

Instructions

Assemble, chop and keep all ingredients required for the rolls ready. Also keep the dipping sauce ready by mixing all the ingredients together, whisk or blend until the mixture is smooth and uniform like any store bought sauce.

Prepare the rice paper wrappers, start by pouring warm water into a large bowl dip the rice paper wrapper one by one into the warm water for 15-20 seconds (or whatever the package suggests). The wrapper should be soft, yet still slightly firm and pliable. Don't let it soak too long or it will get gummy, place the softened wrapper onto your work area and pat with a clean cloth so that it is slightly dry.

It is now time to fill your rolls, start with placing a few sticks of carrot, cucumber, red pepper, and a sprinkle of cabbage on top of the bottom 1/3 of the rice paper. Then, a small amount of noodles (optional), a slice or two of avocado and a bit of cilantro. Lay 1/2 of a lettuce leaf on top and 4 slices of shrimp on top– as pictured above. Remember, do not overstuff the roll. Start small then add more, as needed, as you roll each one.

Roll everything up tightly. Use your hands to tuck the filling tightly inside the roll and fold them to secure everything in place.

Place on a serving plate, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with peanut sauce.

(Recipe courtesy Sally's Baking Addiction)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Shakshouka (Unsplash)
Shakshouka (Unsplash)
recipe

Give your breakfast a Mediterranean twist with this delicious Shakshouka recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Bored of eating the same old breakfast everyday? Take your taste buds on a spin with this delicious Shakshouka recipe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
recipe

Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
recipe

Bringing home the bacon: Pork is seeing a surge across India

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
In East UP, Dalit butchers are turning cooks, selling prepared pork items by the roadside. Hyderabad has taken to bacon. In Delhi and Mumbai, bacon fries, bacon jam and pork chops sell well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
recipe

Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids with this recipe of homemade and healthy choco-spread and we are already drooling
READ FULL STORY
Close
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
recipe

If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend. Check benefits and recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
recipe

Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Since the weekend is taking forever to come, we can do with some sweet, fluffy morning treats and these Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls serve just the purpose especially with their nutty and simply irresistible chocolate filling. Check out the mouthwatering recipe here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
recipe

Fall in love with eggplants with this quick and easy Baingan Bharta recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi dish which is super simple and easy to make, and it is the gateway dish to make anyone fall in love with aubergines and eggplants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
recipe

Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats(Instagram/practicewhatupeach)
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats(Instagram/practicewhatupeach)
recipe

Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • What is a warm and gooey snack that can paint your Tuesday blues in healthy hues? We’ll cut the mystery short and handover this recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats that are so filling and super easy to prepare, you’ll wonder why you didn’t come across it before!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food
Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food
recipe

Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
From silky sweet to refreshing citrus, every spring season, a floral medley of unique flavours and textures makes every garden brim with beautiful blooms, that can be used to complement a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. Nothing spells fancy like a sprinkle of colourful flower petals in a salad, soup or your favourite cocktail. Been used since time immemorial, flowers balance taste, emanates a beautiful fragrance, and improves the aesthetic appeal of a dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joyce Arora and her pineapple pachadi.(Instagram)
Joyce Arora and her pineapple pachadi.(Instagram)
recipe

Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Joyce Arora shared, "The summer heat is on. The body craves something cooling. you can download glasses of chilled nimbu paani, sugarcane juice, aam panna, or just good old Lassi."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eat like The Rock(Instagram/therock)
Eat like The Rock(Instagram/therock)
recipe

Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared the recipe for his extremely famous coconut banana pancakes. These taste divine. We know what we will be eating tonight, what about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
recipe

Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:17 PM IST
One year into the pandemic, professional chefs around America have pivoted as much as almost any other industry professional. They’ve become grocers and style-setters and private club operators and ghost kitchen conjurers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
recipe

Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Nasi Goreng is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
recipe

Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST
This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP