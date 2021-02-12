Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
The coronavirus pandemic has made most of us wary of heading outdoors, with most of us having turned to home cooked meals during the lockdown. And if you are still wondering what to do for your Valentine's Day and every good place in town in booked out, why not cook a simple and healthy home cooked meal for yourself and your partner and make them feel a extra special. You can even make it a couple's activity and cook a meal with your partner, it will surely leave the two of you feeling a lot closer and eating the labour of your love together will become even more special. The following recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls will take over 45 minutes to prep and just under two hours to be ready, so go ahead and turn up the love with your Valentine, and hopefully you'll have your own Lady and the Tramp moment:
INGREDIENTS
1 cup dry brown lentils, rinsed and drained
250 gms package button or cremini mushrooms, trimmed and chopped
1 onion, chopped (1 cup)
3 small cloves garlic, minced
Quarter cup whole wheat flour
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
2 tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste
1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
1 teaspoon onion powder
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
450 grams dry whole grain spaghetti
6 cups oil-free marinara sauce
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
METHOD:
In a large saucepan combine lentils and 1 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or until lentils are tender. Uncover and cook until any remaining liquid has evaporated.
Stir in the next seven ingredients (through salt and pepper). Cook, uncovered, over low about 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and pan is very dry, stirring occasionally. (Watch carefully so lentils do not scorch.) Spread mixture in a shallow baking pan; cool completely.
Preheat oven to 250°F. Line a 15×10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Scoop out 2 Tbsp. lentil mixture, shape into a ball, and place in prepared pan. Repeat to make about 20 lentil balls. Bake 45 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.
Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions. In a saucepan heat marinara sauce. Drain spaghetti, return to pot, and toss with 3 cups of the warm marinara sauce.
To serve, top spaghetti with lentil balls and top with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with basil.
(Recipe courtesy Forks over Knives)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
- Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes
- Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe
- The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
- Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox