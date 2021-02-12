Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal

The coronavirus pandemic has made most of us wary of heading outdoors, with most of us having turned to home cooked meals during the lockdown. And if you are still wondering what to do for your Valentine's Day and every good place in town in booked out, why not cook a simple and healthy home cooked meal for yourself and your partner and make them feel a extra special. You can even make it a couple's activity and cook a meal with your partner, it will surely leave the two of you feeling a lot closer and eating the labour of your love together will become even more special. The following recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls will take over 45 minutes to prep and just under two hours to be ready, so go ahead and turn up the love with your Valentine, and hopefully you'll have your own Lady and the Tramp moment:





INGREDIENTS

1 cup dry brown lentils, rinsed and drained

250 gms package button or cremini mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

1 onion, chopped (1 cup)

3 small cloves garlic, minced

Quarter cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

2 tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed

1 teaspoon onion powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

450 grams dry whole grain spaghetti

6 cups oil-free marinara sauce

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

METHOD:

In a large saucepan combine lentils and 1 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or until lentils are tender. Uncover and cook until any remaining liquid has evaporated.

Stir in the next seven ingredients (through salt and pepper). Cook, uncovered, over low about 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and pan is very dry, stirring occasionally. (Watch carefully so lentils do not scorch.) Spread mixture in a shallow baking pan; cool completely.

Preheat oven to 250°F. Line a 15×10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Scoop out 2 Tbsp. lentil mixture, shape into a ball, and place in prepared pan. Repeat to make about 20 lentil balls. Bake 45 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.

Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions. In a saucepan heat marinara sauce. Drain spaghetti, return to pot, and toss with 3 cups of the warm marinara sauce.

To serve, top spaghetti with lentil balls and top with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with basil.

(Recipe courtesy Forks over Knives)