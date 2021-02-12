Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
With the Valentine's Weekend upon us, why not make the most of your day off and hone your culinary skills with some easy, quick recipes that will tantalize your taste buds without taking up too much of your quality time with your partner. Whipped cream and juicy berries are as sensual and tantalizing as a dessert can be, and this stunning concoction known as Cupid's Cloud is perfect for you to add some more flavour into your love life. The ingredients are easily available and the method is super simple, so you should be done with this recipe in less than 30 minutes if you time yourself right. Read on for the perfect Valentine's Week recipe:
Ingredients
1 cup whipping cream
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
2 cups frozen raspberries see notes
1/2 cup sugar
Instructions
- In a mixer, whip together the whipping cream, 1 tbsp sugar, and the vanilla. Set aside.
- In a food processor blend together the frozen raspberries and 1/2 cup sugar.
- Once the raspberries have been blended, fold them in to the whipping cream.
- Evenly distribute the dessert between 4-5 dessert cups or fancy glasses.
Refrigerate until you are ready to eat.
Notes: You can make this dessert in the early afternoon of the same day that you are going to eat it. That way it will be ready for dessert when you are, it is best to not prep the dessert too far in advance as the whipped cream could go flat or possibly even lose flavour on account of over refrigeration.
Use any type of fruit that you would like: strawberries, blueberries, mango. Using fresh fruit is better than using purees or canned fruit, but any type of fruit would work with such a dessert as it is light and airy and won't leave you feeling stuffed or bloated. Enjoy this delicious dessert with sprinkles, crushed crackers, nuts, or any toppings you like and indulge with your better half.
(Recipe courtesy: A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes
Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
Want your romantic efforts to make your partner's heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine's Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
This Valentine's Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
