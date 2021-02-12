With the Valentine's Weekend upon us, why not make the most of your day off and hone your culinary skills with some easy, quick recipes that will tantalize your taste buds without taking up too much of your quality time with your partner. Whipped cream and juicy berries are as sensual and tantalizing as a dessert can be, and this stunning concoction known as Cupid's Cloud is perfect for you to add some more flavour into your love life. The ingredients are easily available and the method is super simple, so you should be done with this recipe in less than 30 minutes if you time yourself right. Read on for the perfect Valentine's Week recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup whipping cream

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 cups frozen raspberries see notes

1/2 cup sugar

Instructions

In a mixer, whip together the whipping cream, 1 tbsp sugar, and the vanilla. Set aside. In a food processor blend together the frozen raspberries and 1/2 cup sugar. Once the raspberries have been blended, fold them in to the whipping cream. Evenly distribute the dessert between 4-5 dessert cups or fancy glasses.

Refrigerate until you are ready to eat.

Notes: You can make this dessert in the early afternoon of the same day that you are going to eat it. That way it will be ready for dessert when you are, it is best to not prep the dessert too far in advance as the whipped cream could go flat or possibly even lose flavour on account of over refrigeration.

Use any type of fruit that you would like: strawberries, blueberries, mango. Using fresh fruit is better than using purees or canned fruit, but any type of fruit would work with such a dessert as it is light and airy and won't leave you feeling stuffed or bloated. Enjoy this delicious dessert with sprinkles, crushed crackers, nuts, or any toppings you like and indulge with your better half.

