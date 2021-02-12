Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and couples are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, finding unique ways to make their significant other feel special. However, the day of love could be especially hard for many single people, with never-ending string of images featuring happy couples on social media to reruns of old rom-coms on TV.

The day can leave people feeling particularly lonely, especially someone who has just broken up. So, if you are one of those newly-single people trying to cope with the holiday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's tips to move on could come in handy.

Let's admit it: breakups can be hard, sometimes taking a toll on one's health. And moving on is so much harder. But, you are not alone as 43 per cent of 2000 singles surveyed by dating application Tinder indicated that their most recent relationships ended since the pandemic began due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

So, if you're not entirely over your quarantine ex, perhaps 2021 could offer hope for a fresh start. Ananya, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Liger', got candid, sharing her break up anthem and go-to rituals to move on. Here's a list of ways to cope with Valentine's Day right after a break-up:

1. Love yourself: A break-up is not a failure. It is an opportunity to grow, learn, and make yourself the hero of your own love story. Self-love is the greatest form of love, and this V-day try to put yourself first. Indulge in activities that make you happy from reading a book to watching the rerun of your favourite show to hitting the gym or cooking your comfort food, spend some quality time with yourself.

Speaking about how important self-love is, Ananya told ANI, "Honestly, I always say you should rebound with yourself after a break-up, use the opportunity to fall even more in love with yourself."

She added, "Treat yourself to a spa day, take a solo trip, dance to every Beyonce and Taylor Swift track, or spend time with friends. I always dance it out after a break-up."

And for the days when you find yourself haunted by the memory of your ex, live by Ananya's evergreen break-up mottos, "This too shall pass and Yeh toh trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

2. Moving on: Everyone is wired differently and has their own process of grieving after a break-up. But the ultimate mantra is 'you do you' - you do what you need, your way. One can go from burning their former partner's photo 'Jab We Met' style to stalking them on social media soon after.

And don't we all stalk our former partners at least once? Well, turns out that celebrities are no different! Ananya shared how she is the 'biggest spy on the planet' when it comes to stalking an ex.

Ananya said, "I am the biggest jasoos (spy) on planet Earth. I start with one profile, then go to their aunt's, find out their mother's height, their rashi (zodiac sign) - anything you'd want to know."

3. New year, new bae: Don't let Valentine's Day be a rude reminder of your singleness, there is so much more to look forward to. The relationships yet to come, the sparks you haven't yet felt, the first dates you are yet to go on, so it's definitely not the end of the world.

"You will kiss many many frogs before you find your prince or princess charming," added Ananya. The 22-year-old actor channels the cinema-lover in her every time she's going through a break-up. Ananya shared how she loves gorging on chocolates and revealed her 'break up anthem'.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 hit film 'Student of the Year 2', said, "I'm very filmy about my breaks-ups. I cry, listen to music, eat chocolate, and think about the tanhai, I need my filmy moment."

Dramatising a heartbreak can really help in lightening the mood. "Come to think of it, I'm not even all that sad," she said while confessing her break up mood ranges between two extremes - 'Channa Mereya' by Arijit Singh and 'Don't You Wish Your Girlfriend Was Hot Like Me' and of course Arianna Grande's 'Thank you, Next' - the ultimate moving on anthem.

While these are a few tips shared by Ananya, we also have a list of ways to help you cope up with Valentine's Day if you have recently experienced a break-up.

1. Dating apps could be your next best friend: Dating apps could really help if you are trying to find someone to click with. After all, a spark is just a swipe away. And while you are at it, pour yourself a glass of your favourite drink or gorge on your comfort food, and start swiping. It's not that bad, the attention one gets is flattering, and you don't have to go on an actual date with anybody if you aren't ready just yet.

2. Make plans with your friends and family: Love is not just romantic: friends, family, personal space, and self-care are all forms of love in your life worth celebrating. It's important for people to reach out for help when they need it. Friends and family can be great sources of love and support. So, maybe a day out with your friends or family members could help you feel lighter and happier. Flip Valentine's Day into a "Pal-entine's Day!

3. Start a Valentine's Day tradition: Rather than celebrating the day of love by going on conventional dinner dates with someone, start new traditions in order to help associate positive memories with the day. Perhaps doing something fun and different and starting a new tradition like donating blood, going to a workout class, attending a concert or an event could make a huge difference.

4. Be mindful when you scroll through social media: Break-ups can be even harder with social media that makes it all the more difficult to avoid seeing happy couples. So, it's important to be mindful when you scroll through your timeline on Valentine's Day and also remember to filter your Netflix watch-next queue list which may be littered with Valentine's Day-themed movies and shows.

5. Getting back into old hobbies: Going back to old hobbies that brought you joy but may have taken a backseat in your priority list during your relationship can also be a productive way to focus on what really keeps you happy.

6. Recognize your feelings and give yourself time: Identifying your emotions and giving yourself time to heal is the most important step when trying to move on. While the pain can be difficult, it is important to feel it in order to work through your emotions fully rather than bottling them inside.

Now that we have got you all covered, use these ideas to make yourself feel extra special this Valentine's.