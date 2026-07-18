Niacinamide serums for beginners: A complete guide to clearer, healthier skin

Add a niacinamide face serum to your beauty regimen for soft and supple skin (Shutterstock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → If you are a skincare enthusiast, you might have come across a lot of skincare ingredients that promise to give you supple and plump skin. One of them is Niacinamide, the most recommended ingredient. Known for its gentle yet effective nature, niacinamide is suitable for almost every skin type and addresses multiple skin concerns. From reducing excess oil to improving skin texture, it's a beginner-friendly ingredient that deserves a place in your routine.

Which niacinamide is good for beginners? In this guide, we'll explore why niacinamide is popular, what beginners should look for, and the best niacinamide serums to consider.

What is niacinamide? Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the skin's natural barrier and improves its overall appearance. Unlike some active ingredients that may irritate, niacinamide is generally well-tolerated, making it an excellent choice for beginners. It works well alongside most skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, making it easy to incorporate into both morning and evening skincare routines.

Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Founder, Esthetics Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Niacinamide is one of the most versatile skincare ingredients and is easy to incorporate into any routine, making it an excellent choice for beginners. It helps strengthen the skin barrier, regulate sebum production, minimise the appearance of pores, reduce redness, and promote a more even skin tone”.

She advises, “For those just starting, a 5% niacinamide serum is an ideal choice, as it delivers effective results while minimising the risk of irritation. Apply the serum once daily in the evening after cleansing and before moisturising. If your skin tolerates it well, you can gradually increase the application to twice daily”.

According to Dermatologist Dr Pallavi Phatak, Plastic Surgery, “Niacinamide supports the skin's natural repair processes rather than simply working on the surface. It encourages skin cells to produce ceramides and other lipids that strengthen the skin's protective barrier, which helps the skin retain moisture, reduces sensitivity and protects it from everyday environmental stressors such as pollution and UV exposure”.

She further says that niacinamide also helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and post-acne marks by influencing how pigment is distributed within the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help calm redness and regulate excess oil production, making it a versatile ingredient for many skin types.

Benefits of niacinamide for beginners Adding a niacinamide serum to your skincare routine can provide several benefits, including:

Controls excess oil production.

Minimises the appearance of enlarged pores.

Brightens dull and uneven skin tone.

Reduces redness and irritation.

Strengthens the skin barrier.

Improves overall skin texture.

Helps fade post-acne marks over time. What percentage should beginners choose? When selecting your first niacinamide serum, concentration matters. For beginners, a serum containing 2% to 5% niacinamide is usually the best option. These lower concentrations provide noticeable results while minimising the risk of irritation. Although 10% niacinamide serums are widely available, beginners with sensitive skin may prefer to start with a lower strength and gradually increase it if needed.