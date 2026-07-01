Sweaty and itchy scalp this summer? Dermatologist shares easy tips to keep it healthy

A sweaty and itchy scalp is one of the most common summer concerns. While sweating is the body's natural way of regulating temperature, excessive scalp sweating can be uncomfortable, leading to greasy hair, unpleasant odour, itchiness, and even dandruff-like symptoms. Tips on how to treat itchy and sweaty scalp (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

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Fortunately, managing a sweaty scalp doesn't have to be complicated. With the right hair care routine, proper hygiene practices, lifestyle adjustments, and suitable scalp-friendly products, you can reduce discomfort and maintain a healthier scalp.

According to Dermatologist, Dr Debraj Shome, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Shop Now, “An itchy, sweaty scalp in summer is not really just a summer issue, but a sign that the scalp's microbial and sebaceous balance has been disrupted”.

He further mentions that strong heat accelerates sebum production, while humidity prevents sweat from evaporating from the skin surface, resulting in bacterial and fungal buildup. “Left unaddressed, this progresses from itching and greasiness to dandruff flare-ups, folliculitis, and perifollicular inflammation that can directly impair hair growth”, he says.

Dr Shome also claims that the instinct to overwash is counterproductive. “Stripping the scalp repeatedly with harsh shampoos removes the lipid barrier it depends on to regulate itself, often triggering a rebound cycle of increased oiliness and irritation”, he mentions.

According to him, the correct approach to treating itchy scalp is using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo, after workouts, after prolonged heat exposure, and whenever sweat has sat on the scalp for any meaningful length of time. He also says that heavy styling products should be avoided entirely during peak summer months, as they compound the congestion that an already-stressed scalp cannot clear efficiently.

He also mentions that persistent itching, visible redness, excessive flaking, or scalp bumps that do not resolve within a week warrant clinical evaluation. “Sometimes it’s not as simple as a ketoconazole shampoo; it could be a severe case of seborrheic dermatitis or another condition that requires medical intervention”, he concludes.